Today's Savannah Guthrie's mom missing under 'concerning circumstances'

Savannah Guthrie's beloved mom, Nancy Guthrie, has gone missing in what police are describing as "concerning circumstances."

TMZ were the first to report the news and said that the Today host's mother was last seen in her home near Tucson, Arizona, on Saturday night.

Pima County Sheriff Chris Nano told reporters that the scene at Nancy's home caused "grave concern."

"This one stood out because of what was described to us at the scene and what we found and located just in looking at the scene," he told NBC affiliate KVOA.

Savannah Guthrie's mom Nancy was reported missing

Homicide detectives were called in and Chris added: "There are some things there that are concerning to us, we just don’t want to miss anything."

A statement was released by the Guthrie family that read: "We can confirm this is a missing persons case, and the family is working closely with local law enforcement."

Savannah with her mom Nancy

Nancy is described as weighing 150 pounds, 5ft 5 inches tall and with blue eyes and brown hair. Her family last saw her at approximately 9.30pm on Saturday.

Savannah has a close bond with her mom and has spoken on many occasions about their relationship.

Savannah was just 16 years old and entering her senior year of high school when her dad, Charles, died suddenly from a heart attack at 49.

© Getty Images She's always supported her daughter

The loss left Nancy a widow with three children to raise alone. During a conversation on-air with Jenna Bush Hager, Savannah revealed that she lived at home all through college to stay close to her mom. "I felt a duty to take care of her," she admitted, however, Nancy had other ideas.

She told her daughter: "I’m not going to stand in the way of your dreams," and insisted she follow her path into journalism and move away for her career.

Savannah has called Nancy a "noble creature," and a "woman of integrity."

© Instagram Savannah with her husband and children

She's also inherited her parenting skills and told People: "I'm like, 'I'm gonna be an '80s mom, like no-nonsense Nancy Guthrie," and refuses to spoon-feed her two children, Vale, and Charley. "She was right. She didn't put up with anything," Savannah added.

On her birthday last year, Savannah shared a touching tribute to Nancy on Instagram when she posted a photo of her mom and wrote: "My mom Nancy is my heart and my everything and my model for what a mother should be."