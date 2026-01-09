Sheinelle Jones' work switch-up ahead of Today's Fourth Hour debut proves she's in demand

Sheinelle Jones is the woman of the hour at the Today show, with the TV personality currently filling in for Savannah Guthrie while she recovers from vocal cord surgery. The mom of three also sweetly gifted Savannah her own whiteboard to communicate as she had to be "totally silent" during the recovery period.

Sheinelle has helped to anchor Today in Savannah's absence, and is set to start her new role as the show's Fourth Hour host alongside Jenna Bush Hager on January 12.

© NBC Sheinelle has been filling in for Savannah Guthrie

The brunette beauty is in high demand at the studio, thanks to her ability to step into any role on set as needed. She departed the show's Third Hour on January 2 with a touching send-off from her colleagues, including Craig Melvin, Dylan Dreyer and Al Roker, after almost six years at the desk.

She will no longer join the team during the Third Hour and will instead focus her efforts on co-hosting Today with Jenna & Sheinelle. The Fourth Hour saw a slew of guest hosts join Jenna in 2025 following the departure of journalist Hoda Kotb in January, with the show settling on Sheinelle as the newest member.

"To have a show like this is beyond my wildest dreams," the star said on Today after her new role was announced in December. "This is the real deal, and I get to do it with Jenna."

"This marks an exciting new chapter for the fourth hour," said Today's executive vice president, Libby Leist, and Jenna & Friends executive producer Talia Parkinson-Jones.

"Jenna and Sheinelle are two extraordinary talents who have grown within the ranks of Today. They are beloved for their authenticity, warmth and genuine connection with our Today audience."

"Sheinelle has been a cherished member of NBC News for more than 11 years," they added. "From standout interviews with newsmakers and celebrities to her iconic Halloween performances as Beyoncé and Tina Turner, she has captivated audiences time and again."

© Instagram Savannah is recovering from vocal cord surgery

Sheinelle's Third Hour colleagues said goodbye to the 47-year-old on-air on January 2, with Al sweetly expressing his well-wishes. "We have been fortunate enough to have you with us. But we've also been fortunate enough to see the people who have made you who you are," he said.

Dylan touched on their close friendship during the emotional send-off. "My laughter around you is so genuine, and you have just been such an amazing friend to me for so many years – I mean years and years and years," she said.

© NBC Sheinelle's co-hosts shared a touching tribute to the star

Craig took a moment to read a poem to his friend and to thank her for her presence on set. "I'm not going to look at you because I'll cry," he began.

"You are so real and authentic on camera and off. When you share your mantras and you share your poetry with us and the world, I always enjoy those moments. They make my heart smile."

© Nathan Congleton/NBC via Getty I The mom of three will join Jenna for the show's fourth hour

Sheinelle clarified that she wasn't saying goodbye for good, rather just switching desks and co-hosts. "You are not getting rid of me," she quipped.

"To you guys at home, thank you so much for all of it, for scaffolding me, the kids. We come in, and we laugh, and we're genuinely laughing. We tear up, like now. I mean, just this has been like one of the best rides of my life."