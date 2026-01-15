Hoda Kotb announces new talk show with Savannah Guthrie following Today exit

Hoda Kotb revealed that she will helm a brand-new talk show, Joy Rides, a year after departing the Today show to spend more time with her young daughters, Haley and Hope.

The 61-year-old, who launched her wellness brand, Joy 101, in May 2025, shared on Instagram that her new show will air on YouTube in partnership with Joy 101 and QVC. "Hop in, @hodakotb is going for a Joy Ride! Where to? Doesn't matter. The best conversations happen when you're on the move," read the caption.

"Six incredible guests. Six totally different rides. Joy Rides, presented by @QVC, launches Jan 21 on the Joy 101 YouTube channel. New episodes every Wednesday."

The trailer for the series featured Hoda speaking with accomplished stars like stylist and TV personality Stacy London, Peloton instructor Ally Love, jewelry designer Jennifer Miller, and her former Today co-host and close friend, Savannah Guthrie.

"I'm on a bike. I'm ready for a Joy Ride. I'm at a great park in Brooklyn, and I just need someone to ride with," she began as she addressed the camera. "I know who: Stacy London."

The trailer then cut to Hoda and Savannah in the car on an early morning ride to the Today studio. "Why are you here right now?" the journalist queried, before Hoda replied: "Why did I pick you up at the crack of dawn to drive you to work? Because A: I love you. B: This is a little Joy Ride."

© Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Im Hoda will helm a YouTube talk show titled Joy Rides

"If you're in the car, it's joy. Because I gotta tell you, normally at this hour, joy is in scarce supply," her friend responded. The show also allows Hoda's guests to ask her questions in turn, like when Savannah queried: "Who are you dating?"

Hoda's fans took to the comment section to share their excitement for the new project. "This is a terrific idea…joy ride!" said one, while another chimed in: "Well this is fun! Love love love!"

© Nathan Congleton/NBC via Getty I Savannah will join as a guest on Hoda's show

A third added: "How exciting!!! Love this!!" while another said: "This is going to be so good." Since her exit from the Today show in January 2025, the mom of two has been busy launching her wellness app, Joy 101, and releasing her book, Jump and Find Joy.

Recently, she made a surprise appearance on Today to welcome Jenna Bush Hager's new fourth-hour co-host, Sheinelle Jones, into the role that she vacated a year prior. Hoda's decision to leave was prompted by her desire to spend more time with her daughters, particularly in light of Hope's type 1 diabetes diagnosis. "It's kind of constant care for Hope. We're monitoring her 24/7," she told People.

© Getty Images The journalist left Today to spend more time with Haley and Hope

"I really wanted to and needed to be here to watch over her. So, whenever she needs anything, and it can happen at night, multiple times, I'm up – I'm up up up."

"But I would never, ever want Hope to one day grow up and say, 'Oh, my mom left her job because [of me].' It wasn't that alone. But if you look at it cumulatively, it was a part of that decision." Hoda adopted Haley and Hope with her ex-fiancé, Joel Schiffman.