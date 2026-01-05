TODAY's Savannah Guthrie resurfaces post-surgery to share health update

Today's Savannah Guthrie shared a post-operation update with her over one million followers on Instagram. After the journalist underwent vocal surgery, she took to social media to share a selfie with the hand-written sign: "All good! Thanks for prayers and love."

Savannah is currently using a whiteboard in order to communicate, being that she needs to rest her vocal cords for some time and not talk.

© Instagram Savannah shared a health update

She captioned the post: "See you soon," with the heart emoji, as her co-host Craig Melvin liked the picture. Her fans quickly flocked to the comments to share their support. One person wrote: "Take care and be QUIET," as another added: "Love you QUIET and LOUD!!" A third fan continued: "Keep that whiteboard coming!!!!! The hard part is no whispering or talking...."

The TV star got candid about why she went forward with the surgery. During the 3rd Hour of Today on December 19, the host revealed: "Some of you have noticed that my voice has been very scratchy and started to crack a little bit. Well, I have found out what it is."

© NBC Savannah revealed why she underwent surgery

She added: "I have vocal nodules and I also have a polyp. It's not a big, big deal, but I am going to have to have a surgery in the new year and be off for a couple of weeks, so this is my last day for a little while."

Savannah shared that she had been dealing with the ailment "for years," and that she was "really excited" to finally put her struggles to the side.

She comically noted that the show's loyal fans probably assumed that she had "the world's longest head cold."

© Instagram Savannah went silent during her recovery at home

The reporter hilariously joked at the time that because she had to be "totally silent," that "Christmas [came] early" for her family, which includes her husband Michael Feldman and their children Vale, 11, and Charley, eight.

Savannah's co-host Sheinelle Jones also underwent the same surgery and provided some helpful insight and guidance to her co-host and friend.

Sheinelle expressed: "The silver lining is you have permission to be still. The house gets quiet, the kids are gonna want to help you out."

© Instagram Sheinelle also underwent the same surgery

In fact, it was Sheinelle who gifted Savannah with the same whiteboard she used during her recovery period. Sheinelle charmingly added that Savannah is in good company as she noted: "A lot of the greats have done [the operation]. Maybe you'll come out singing like, I don't know, Celine Dion."

Singers like John Mayer underwent the operation in 2011 and 2012, as well as Adele in 2012, and Miley Cyrus in 2019.

Although Savannah joked back that she actually lost her singing voice before her speaking voice, she remains open to all new showcases of talent. Savannah added: "Who knows? Guys, the tour is happening in 2026."