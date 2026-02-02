Silent Witness star Emilia Fox's private love life behind closed doors

Busier than ever, Emilia Fox is set to return to our screens in season 29 of Silent Witness. Reprising her long-running role as Dr Nikki Alexander, the latest instalment will follow the forensic pathologist as she takes on new cases while adjusting to married life with her colleague and husband, Jack Hodgson (David Caves). While fans of the show have long wondered if there's a real spark between Emilia and her co-star David, the two are simply good friends, and away from the show, Emilia is currently single after splitting from her long-term love, producer Jonathan Stadlen, in February 2025.

Speaking with Woman & Home in January, the actress noted that while "the end of relationships are always sad," she's focusing on things that make her feel "positive, hopeful and optimistic" for the future. "I feel very positive now, very invigorated and renewed," Emilia told the publication. "There are no new love interests. I'm just really looking forward to what the future holds. New beginnings."

Prior to meeting Jonathan, Emila, 51, had been involved in several high-profile relationships over the years, and she's always spoken highly of her exes. Here, we take a look at her love life over the years…

Vic Reeves © Photo: Rex Emilia Fox was reportedly engaged to Vic Reeves Emilia was previously in a relationship with comedian Vic Reeves. According to reports, the former couple, who dated in 2000, were even engaged, after meeting on the set of Randall & Hopkirk (Deceased). It is unknown when exactly they split.

Jared Harris © Alan Davidson/Shutterstock Emilia was previously married to Jared Harris From 2005 to 2010, Emilia was married to fellow actor Jared Harris. The duo had been introduced while working on a West End production of Les Liaisons Dangereuses in 2003. In a 2015 interview with Good Housekeeping, Emilia explained that she and Jared – who is the son of Hollywood legend Richard Harris – had a "lovely marriage" but simply grew apart as distance separated us."

Jeremy Gilley © WireImage Emilia shares a daughter with Jeremy Gilley After her ex-husband, Jared, filed for divorce in 2009, Emilia began dating filmmaker and Peace One Day charity founder, Jeremy Gilley. During their relationship, the pair welcomed a daughter, Rose, in November 2010, before revealing that they'd gone their separate ways in 2011.

Marco Pierre White © Getty Images Marco Pierre White Emilia had a brief romance with celebrity chef Marco Pierre White. In 2012, the duo were snapped holding hands while out and about in Chiswick, west London. By 2013, it was widely reported that the pair had split while remaining friends.