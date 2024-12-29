Silent Witness star Emilia Fox hits back after 'mortifying' proposal reports

Emilia Fox has spoken out about recent reports about her relationship with her boyfriend Jonathan Stadlen. The Silent Witness star recently spoke to Woman & Home about her love life, telling the publication that while the pair aren't officially married, Jonathan "asks me to marry him every single day".

Taking to Instagram on Saturday, Emilia, 50, set the record straight as she shared a photo of a page from a national newspaper that detailed the interview. "Very rarely do I intervene on what newspapers write about me or my relationships, but given that @jonathanstadlen is being contacted about it by loved ones, I actually do think it is worth clarifying what I have said in every interview when asked about our relationship and whether we are married, or not," began the actress, who has been in a relationship with TV producer Jonathan since 2021.

"It might be worth adding at this point, that these interviews are meant to focus on the work that I do - but I understand journalists have a further interest in personal lives. I always try to answer thoughtfully, respectfully and truthfully, whilst being a firm believer that the people in my life who are not in the public eye, have the right to privacy. Jonathan and I are in agreement about what we are happy to say in public about our relationship," she continued.

"I am mortified therefore to see that my words and sentiments have been manipulated negatively by certain daily media. Luckily for me @jonathanstadlen is a very understanding partner, and although I try never to read articles, he has been alerted to these and of course we know they are not the truth and we try to laugh about these things - but actually this skew on our personal lives takes it a step too far for me not to respond and clarify," penned Emilia, before clarifying the comments she made about Jonathan proposing to her on a daily basis.

© @emiliarosefox/Instagram Emilia Fox has been in a relationship with Jonathan Stadlen since 2021

"Out of pure, kind, thoughtful, romantic, generous love (all qualities @jonathanstadlen possesses in abundance) - Jonathan asks me every day to marry him (in the kitchen, or the garden, or wherever we might happen to be in an every day context) - and out of love, every day, I say YES," she explained. "It is a sweet, romantic gesture for eachother every day. But we are not officially married, because we want to choose to be married to eachother every day. We wear a ring as a sign of our love and commitment to eachother."

© BBC Studios/Gary Moyes Emilia is best known for playing Dr Nikki Alexander in Silent Witness

Concluding the post, Emilia wrote: "I hope this clarifies any further misleading headlines or articles that have been taken out of context by daily newspapers, from other interviews that I have done regarding upcoming projects. And I only wish in the spirit of good, healthy journalism and a good start to the new year, that the publications that have already published untruths, would correct their mischief. Happy New Year! P.S I said today's yes at 7am."

Fans were full of admiration for the star in the comments section, with one person writing: "Well said Emilia - what a strong woman you are," while another added: "Beautiful words."

Emilia's latest post refers to her interview with Woman & Home, in which she opened up about her relationship. "Jonathan asks me to marry him every single day but we're not officially married," she said. "Just saying we love each other each day has been enough for us in this moment. It has felt very romantic because there's a choice every day to go, 'Yes, I really want to marry you today.'

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock Emilia shares her 14-year-old daughter with former partner, Jeremy Gilley

"He asks me in all different places and at different times. Sometimes when we wake up, sometimes it's at lunchtime, sometimes on bended knee!"

Emilia, who was previously married to Jared Harris, also told the publication that she was single for four years before meeting Jonathan. Prior to her current relationship, Emilia dated actor Jeremy Gilley, with whom she shares a 12-year-old daughter named Rose.