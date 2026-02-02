Justin Bieber unveils massive back tattoo tribute to wife Hailey

The whole of Hollywood's music elite descended on the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles last night, eagerly awaiting to see which stars would be crowned the crème de la crème of the industry, including Justin Bieber.

The 31-year-old hitmaker attended the prestigious awards with his wife, Hailey Bieber, 29, and appeared to debut a new piece of body artwork during his stripped-down performance of Yukon.

Taking the stage in eyebrow-raising silver silk underwear and a pair of black socks, a shirtless Justin revealed a new tattoo on his back that bore a striking resemblance to his spouse and mother of his son, Jack Blues.

As he strutted around the stage with his electric guitar, the new piece of ink in the middle of his upper back was visible to the crowd and appeared to be a portrait of the Rhode beauty brand founder.

It was drawn onto his skin in faint, thin lines and was the centrepiece of his collection, which features over 70 individual designs across his body.

© Getty Images for The Recording A Justin Bieber appeared to debut a new tattoo of his wife Hailey

Justin's big return

© Getty Images The last time Justin performed at the Grammys was in 2022

The Baby singer's performance on the star-studded evening marked the end of his four-year absence from the stage. He was at the ceremony after receiving four nominations for his album, Swag.

He was up for best R&B performance, best pop solo performance, best pop vocal album, and album of the year, but he did not end up winning big on the night.

The last time he performed on the Grammys stage was in 2022 when he thrilled the audience with a rendition of his smash hit Peaches with Daniel Caesar and Giveon.

Hailey's date night

© Billboard via Getty Images Hailey and Justin wore matching political pins

Supporting her husband at the highly anticipated event, Hailey wowed on the red carpet in a matching black ensemble to her husband's all-black suit.

Posing next to Justin, the mother-of-one wore a semi-sheer custom jersey dress from Pieter Mulier’s Alaïa in black.

Looking sleek as ever, the beauty entrepreneur accessorised her outfit with simple silver jewellery from Lorraine Schwartz, including a 30-carat pendant choker-style necklace and tiny drop earrings.

Subtly commenting on the political landscape in the US, both Hailey and her musician husband sported slogan pins that they attached to their designer clothes. The small, round silver brooches contained a message that said "ICE OUT", referring to the controversial Immigration and Customs Enforcement task force deployed by the Department of Homeland Security.