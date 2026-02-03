Meet Savannah Guthrie's siblings including sister who was last to see mom before she was 'taken'

"We have a start point," Pima County Sheriff Chris Nano told US Weekly. "The family took her home from dinner at about 9:30 to 9:45 [p.m.]" on Saturday, January 31. "So we would back that up to even say 9 or 8:30 p.m. to start looking."
Nancy shared daughters Annie and Savannah, and her son Camron Guthrie with late husband Charles Guthrie, who died after a heart attack at the age of 49.
You may also like
Meet Savannah's siblings
Savannah speaks out
The TODAY host was absent from the show on Monday and issued a statement on the incident via her co-stars."I want to thank everyone for the thoughts, prayers, and messages of support," she said. "Right now, our focus remains on the safe return of our dear mom. We thank law enforcement for their hard work on this case and encourage anyone, anyone with information to contact the Pima County Sheriff's office at 520-351-4900."
She later posted a message on Instagram asking for prayers. "We believe in prayer. We believe in voices raised in unison, in love, in hope. We believe in goodness. We believe in humanity. Above all, we believe in Him," she wrote on Instagram.
"Thank you for lifting your prayers with ours for our beloved mom, our dearest Nancy, a woman of deep conviction, a good and faithful servant. Raise your prayers with us and believe with us that she will be lifted by them in this very moment. We need you."
Savannah's parents
Nancy and Charlie resided in Melbourne, Australia, before they relocated to Tucson, Arizona in 1973, following the births of their children. Nancy was a stay-at-home mother while Charles worked at a mining company based in Phoenix. Following Charles' death, Nancy worked in the Public Relations department at the University of Arizona.
Savannah shares a close relationship with her older sister and has previously opened about their dependence on one another following their father's death. "Our whole family just hung onto each other for dear life because it was such a shock," she previously shared on TODAY. "We were just trying to figure out how to become a family of four, when we had always been a family of five."
The sisters stayed at home despite starting college to take care of their mom. `'We had a spoken or unspoken pact that on the weekends, even though we were college girls, one of us would always stay home on one of the weekend nights so that my mom wouldn’t be alone," she added. "That was just something we did together as sisters."
She continued: "I think Annie has always taught me about generosity. She is as happy for me if something good happens to me, as if it had happened to herself, maybe happier."
Annie has also spoken about her relationship with her mom following her father's passing. "I feel like my mom did such a unique and amazing job to create this foundation for us. To know how to be a good sister is to know how to be a good friend," she shared.
"My sister and I are like the sun and the moon. Her sorrows are my sorrows. And her successes are my successes."
Camron is the eldest of the three siblings and is a former F-16 pilot. Savannah has previously praised her brother's retirement from the military in a post shared to Instagram.
She shared a video of a plane taking off and penned: "Col. Charles Camron ‘ARLO’ Guthrie on his final flight as an F-16 pilot. He retired from military flying this weekend, and we were so honored to see his last flight. I have never been more proud of my big brother. He has flown for our country for 26 years, and continues to serve proudly in the ‘Green Mountain Boys' – the Vermont Air National Guard. He is the pride of our family and one of this country’s finest. #applause."