Meet Savannah Guthrie's siblings including sister who was last to see mom before she was 'taken'

The TODAY host was absent from the show on Monday and issued a statement on the incident via her co-stars."I want to thank everyone for the thoughts, prayers, and messages of support," she said. "Right now, our focus remains on the safe return of our dear mom. We thank law enforcement for their hard work on this case and encourage anyone, anyone with information to contact the Pima County Sheriff's office at 520-351-4900."

She later posted a message on Instagram asking for prayers. "We believe in prayer. We believe in voices raised in unison, in love, in hope. We believe in goodness. We believe in humanity. Above all, we believe in Him," she wrote on Instagram.

"Thank you for lifting your prayers with ours for our beloved mom, our dearest Nancy, a woman of deep conviction, a good and faithful servant. Raise your prayers with us and believe with us that she will be lifted by them in this very moment. We need you."