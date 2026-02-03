Crime scene from 'abduction' of Savannah Guthrie's mom reveals telling details

Savannah Guthrie's mom, Nancy, remains missing as police confirm they believe she was taken against her will from her home outside of Tucson, Arizona.

The 84-year-old was last seen on January 31 at approximately 9.30pm. Now, officials have revealed more information about the "crime scene" and the telling discoveries that were made.

Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos confirmed on Monday that homicide detectives have taken over the case having found evidence of a crime scene at her home.

Her belongings

Savannah Guthrie's mom Nancy was reported missing

"Family went to her residence in Tucson, AZ and Nancy was not in the home," the Arizona Department of Public Safety said in a statement. "All her personal belongings, to include her wallet, cell phone and vehicle were still there, but she was nowhere to be found."

Taken in the night

© Getty Images Savannah is helping search for her mom

"Sheriff Nanos has stated that he believes a crime has been committed. At this point, investigators believe she was taken from the home against her will, possibly in the middle of the night. Taken against her will includes possible kidnapping or abduction," the sheriff's department said.

Nanos spoke to NBC Nightly News and confirmed: "We believe she was taken out of the home against her will, and that's how this investigation is moving.

"I can’t think of the last time where in the middle of the night in someone's bed, an 84-year-old woman disappeared on us."

Forced entry

The lights inside Nancy's home were on when authorities arrived at the scene. The door was unlocked, as per the Daily Mail, yet there were signs of forced entry.

Medication left behind

She's praying for her safe return

Worryingly, Nancy needs daily medication which she did not take with her. "This is about an 84-year-old woman who is sick, who needs her medications, who in the middle of the night was taken from her bedroom," Nanos said.

"If she is alive, she needs her medication and it’s been well over 24 hours. That in itself could be fatal, and that’s scary." The Daily Mail asked the sheriff if the word abduction was too strong to be used for the situation, to which he replied: "No."

Asking for prayers

© Instagram Savannah and her siblings with their mom

Savannah, who is one of Nancy's three children, was not at the Today studio on Monday and instead shared a statement on the incident via her coworkers.

"I want to thank everyone for the thoughts, prayers, and messages of support," she said. "Right now, our focus remains on the safe return of our dear mom. We thank law enforcement for their hard work on this case and encourage anyone, anyone with information to contact the Pima County Sheriff's office at 520-351-4900."

She later posted a message on Instagram asking for prayers. "We believe in prayer. We believe in voices raised in unison, in love, in hope. We believe in goodness. We believe in humanity. Above all, we believe in Him," she wrote on Instagram.

"Thank you for lifting your prayers with ours for our beloved mom, our dearest Nancy, a woman of deep conviction, a good and faithful servant. Raise your prayers with us and believe with us that she will be lifted by them in this very moment. We need you."