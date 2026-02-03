Savannah Guthrie's Today co-stars share urgent pleas amid her mother Nancy's disappearance

Savannah Guthrie's Today co-stars shared their support for the journalist following the disappearance of her 84-year-old mother, Nancy Guthrie, over the weekend. The matriarch was first reported missing on February 1 and was last seen the day before, around 9:45 p.m., by her children.

Authorities believe that Nancy was taken against her will from her home in the Catalina Foothills of Tucson, Arizona, sometime between 10 p.m. on Saturday night and 6 a.m. on Sunday morning.

"Sheriff Nanos has stated that he believes that a crime has been committed. At this point, investigators believe she was taken from the home, and that includes possible kidnapping or abduction," a spokesperson for the Pima County Sheriff's department told The Arizona Republic.

© Getty Images Savannah's mother Nancy was reported missing on Sunday

Nancy reportedly has mobility issues and requires daily medication for her health, prompting further concerns for her well-being. Savannah's Today co-stars, including Craig Melvin, Jenna Bush Hager, Sheinelle Jones, Al Roker, Dylan Dreyer, and former co-anchor Hoda Kotb, have all shared support for their friend amid her mother's disappearance.

Craig took to Instagram to share a photo of Savannah and Nancy smiling on the Today set, as well as the number of the investigators on the case. "Our thoughts and prayers are with Savannah and her family. We encourage anyone with information to contact the Pima County Sheriff's Department at (520) 351-4900," he wrote.

Jenna also shared the contact number for the department, and Savannah's statement about the ongoing investigation, which was read out on the show in her absence. "I want to thank everyone for the thoughts, prayers, and messages of support," the statement read.

© NBC Jenna and Sheinelle provided an update on Monday morning

"Right now, our focus remains on the safe return of our dear mom. We thank law enforcement for their hard work on this case and encourage anyone, anyone with information to contact the Pima County Sheriff's office at 520-351-4900." Today weatherman Al wrote on Instagram: "We are praying for Savannah and her family and the return of their beloved Mom, Nancy."

Dylan chimed in, writing on social media: "Join me in saying all the prayers you can to find our dear Savannah's mom. She's missing," followed by the contact details of the department. Sheinelle also shared the contact details, and a message that read: "All of our thoughts and prayers are with Savannah and her family."

© Nathan Congleton/NBC via Getty I Craig shared a heartfelt message in the wake of Nancy's disappearance

Hoda, who was Savannah's co-anchor on Today until she exited the show in January 2025, shared a picture of the word "Hope" to Instagram at first, followed by a photo of Savannah and Nancy in the Today studio, which she captioned with heart and prayer hands emojis. "If you know anything…[please] help," she added.

© Nathan Congleton/NBC via Getty I Savannah's former co-anchor Hoda asked fans for information on Nancy's disappearance

Sheinelle, who stepped in for Savannah during Monday's broadcast, reported on the story with Craig, and later pleaded for community action during the Today with Jenna & Sheinelle segment.

© Nathan Congleton/NBC via Getty I Sheinelle also asked the local community to rally for Nancy

"When Craig and I did the story, we first reported this morning, and we put that phone number up, and we can put the phone number up as many times as we can, I thought to myself, 'Okay, this is when we're at our best as a community,'" she said.

© Instagram Nancy has mobility issues and requires daily medication

"The people in this area, in this county, if you know anything, if you've seen anything, no matter how small – we've heard people say that before – this is when people say, 'You know what, let's call in, let's do what we can.'"

"So we're sending our prayers, but we're also sending our collective action," she added. "Call this number if you know anything. We love you, Savannah."