Worrying new details emerge surrounding Savannah Guthrie's missing mom Nancy

Savannah Guthrie's mother, Nancy Guthrie, 84, has been missing since January 31, having last been seen in her home near Tucson, Arizona.

On Monday, Pima County Sheriff's Department held a press conference, where Sheriff Chris Nanos gave an update on the investigation, which is being treated as a crime scene due to the fact that Nancy was of "great sound mind" and that she "did not leave on her own".

"We know she didn't just walk out of there. We know there are other things at the scene that indicate she did not leave on her own," he explained.

Savannah Guthrie's mom Nancy has been missing since Saturday January 31

The Sheriff also voiced the importance of finding Nancy, 84, quickly, given that "time is very critical" as she lacked physical mobility. He also said that the scene showed that signs of a crime had taken place.

"This is an 84-year-old lady who suffers from some physical ailments, has some physical challenges, is in need of medication — medication that, if she doesn't have in 24 hours, it could be fatal. So we make a plea to anyone who knows anything about this, who has seen something, heard something, to contact us. Call 911. We don't we don't need another bad, tragic ending. We need some help, he said.

Savannah's mom's whereabouts is being treated as a crime investigation

He added: "As I said yesterday, we saw some things at the home that were concerning to us. We believe now, after we've processed that crime scene, that we do, in fact have a crime scene, that we do in fact have a crime and we're asking the community's help."

Savannah - who was absent from Monday's Today - is in Arizona to be with her family, who have all been "cooperative" with investigators. The Sheriff concluded that the investigation was still ongoing and active, and that "there were circumstances on scene that we believe are suspicious in nature, I think is the best way to put it."

© Instagram Savannah has flown out to Arizona to help look for her beloved mom

Savannah's Today co-stars all shared their concerns on Monday's show, and read out a statement from Savannah. It read: "On behalf of our family, I want to thank everyone for the thoughts, prayers, and messages of support.

Right now, our focus remains on the safe return of our dear mom. "We thank law enforcement for their hard work on this case and encourage anyone with information to contact the Pima County Sheriff's Department at 520-351-4900."

© Instagram Savannah Guthrie with her mom and siblings

Nancy is described as weighing 150 pounds, 5ft 5 inches tall and with blue eyes and brown hair. Her family last saw her at approximately 9.30pm on Saturday.