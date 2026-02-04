Take That star Jason Orange's reclusive life since quitting the band - exclusive

While Robbie Williams and Gary Barlow kept their respective worlds in the public eye after skyrocketing to fame in the 90s band, Take That, not all the former members wanted a life under the spotlight.

For the likes of Jason Orange, who was one of the big five, his years following his departure from the band in 2016 were quieter, swapping his globe-trotting tours for a life in the countryside, something he seemed to pine for whilst at the height of his fame.

A source told HELLO!: "Whenever Jason had spare time away from the band, he would head off to the Lake District to get away from London and pop into cafes in Ambleside."

© Getty Images Jason was an original member of Take That

And it seems a life in the Cotswolds was a pace he enjoyed, as he now lives in the celebrity-beloved location full time. "He lives in the Cotswolds now and drives a white vintage Mercedes which he bought when Take That got back together…" our source added.

As for his day-to-day, Jason has a property firm, which seems to run in the family, as both his brothers - his twin Justin and brother Simon - are entrepreneurs. "Jason has also invested in a property firm. One of his brothers, Simon, is co-owner of Sale Sharks rugby club and his twin Justin runs Toast coffee shop in Altrincham, Manchester," our source explains.

Why did Jason leave Take That?

Jason's departure from the band left fans shocked and came nine years after Robbie Williams, 49, also left the group, leaving Gary, Mark Owen and Howard Donald to continue Take That as a trio.

In 2023, in an interview with The Times, the band opened up about why Jason quit, and that they still remember him very fondly.

© FilmMagic Jason swapped his musician lifestyle for a 'normal' life in the Cotswolds

Mark told the newspaper: "I think [Jason] felt like he didn't want to do it anymore. But I'm not going to speak for him," he added.

Mark continued: "He's still here anyway. The other day we were trying to work out who the best joke-teller in the band is and remembered how Jason always laughed before he got to the punchline".

Celebrities in the Cotswolds

While he may not want to be a 'celebrity', Jason is certainly surrounded by them, as he, like many stars have opted for a life in the luxury location where private members clubs Soho Farmhouse and Estelle Manor are located.

© @davidbeckham Countless stars have opted for a life in the Cotswolds

On the list of A-listers who have flocked down south are Ellen DeGeneres and her wife, Portia De Rossi, Simon Cowell and his fiancée Lauren Silverman, Geri Halliwell and her husband Christian Horner, as well as British royalty, Princess Beatrice and her husband Jack Brooksbank.

Most recently, Kim Kardashian was photographed enjoying a romantic weekend with F1 star Lewis Hamilton, the pair checking into the £1000-a-night venue, Estelle Manor.