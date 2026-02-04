See photos of Nancy Guthrie's 'unique' Arizona home as desperate search for Today star's mom continues

As the search for Savannah Guthrie's beloved mother, Nancy, intensifies, images of her home have been released, showing the support of neighbors, loved ones, and media gathered at the scene.

The 84-year-old is believed to have been "abducted" from her house in the Catalina Foothills, north of Tucson, Arizona, on January 31.

Photos show Nancy's $1 million home surrounded by cacti and picturesque neighboring properties. Set back from the road, the two-bedroom house is nestled behind lush desert plants with an obscured view and boasts a pool within an attractive landscape.

© BACKGRID Nancy Guthrie's home where police believe she was 'abducted' from

Nancy has previously spoken fondly of her community, noting: "The quality of life is laid back and gentle." Savannah has also expressed her love for the area where she grew up, calling it "such a unique place; it's a beautiful place to visit."

At the entrance of the driveway, there now lies a handmade sign that reads: "Dear Guthrie family, your neighbors stand with you." News crews have lined the streets as the search for Nancy enters its fourth day.

Nancy was reported missing to police on February 1 after she failed to arrive at church; foul play is now suspected. Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos confirmed on Monday that homicide detectives had taken over the case after finding evidence of a crime at her home.

© Getty Images Nancy's home is set in desert surroundings

"Family went to her residence in Tucson, AZ, and Nancy was not in the home," the Arizona Department of Public Safety said in a statement. "All her personal belongings, including her wallet, cell phone, and vehicle, were still there, but she was nowhere to be found."

Sheriff Nanos stated that he believes a crime has been committed. "At this point, investigators believe she was taken from the home against her will, possibly in the middle of the night. 'Taken against her will' includes possible kidnapping or abduction," the sheriff's department said.

Savannah's mom's whereabouts is being treated as a crime investigation

Worryingly, Nancy requires daily medication which she did not take with her. "This is about an 84-year-old woman who is sick, who needs her medications, and who in the middle of the night was taken from her bedroom," Nanos said.

Savannah's sister, Annie, was the last person to see Nancy on the night before she went missing. Savannah, Annie, and their brother, Camron, are working with authorities to find their beloved mother. The search has been called "a race against time" by Nanos, who noted they have received "hundreds of leads."

© Getty Images Media have gathered outside Nancy's home

The Today Show host has urged people to pray for her mother and come forward with any information they may have. She broke her silence with a social media post that read: "On behalf of our family, I want to thank everyone for the thoughts, prayers, and messages of support. Right now, our focus remains on the safe return of our dear mom.

© Instagram She and her siblings are praying for her safe return

"We thank law enforcement for their hard work on this case and encourage anyone with information to contact the Pima County Sheriff’s Department at 520-351-4900."

Through 88-Crime, authorities are offering a reward of up to $2,500 for information leading to an arrest.