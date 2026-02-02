Meet Take That stars' rarely-seen siblings - including Jason Orange's twin

Take That are having a moment as fans relive the popular British band's glory years through their new Netflix documentary series that tells the story of their epic rise to fame.

Following the early lives of Gary Barlow, Robbie Williams, Mark Owen, Howard Donald and Jason Orange, the three-part show revealed how the band got their big break and acquired worldwide fame.

Originally forming in 1990, the band ultimately split six years later in 1996 after Robbie left the group the year before to pursue a solo career. After a decade apart, the remaining members decided to reunite and toured the globe as a foursome until September 2014, when Jason left.

While they soared to fame, their families watched on and supported the members through life's ups and downs, including addiction, marriage, children, infidelity and a newfound public profile. Let's take a look at who these hidden siblings are…

© Instagram Gary Barlow Following the departure of Robbie, Gary, now 55, stepped into the role of the frontman, taking on a lot of the lead vocals and writing most of the band's hit songs, including 'Back for Good', 'Pray', and 'A Million Love Songs'. Watching on as he rose to fame was Gary's one sibling, his brother Ian Barlow. Rarely seen, the star posted about his brother, whose occupation and age are unknown, on his Instagram in 2019. Alongside a picture of the pair, he penned: "Ian Barlow. The Man - The Bro. I really don’t talk about my brother enough. He’s fantastic company. Funny, informative. A great husband and father with a successful business. He loves cooking and being social. "When I tour, he comes to lots of shows. If we play Manchester, he’s there every night, complaining that he has to be up for work in the morning! He’s never shown any kind of jealousy towards what I do. Only support and appreciation." He continued: "We go on holidays together. All the cousins get on so well. They all love each other. Ian has the happiest marriage, and their kids are all fantastic."

© Getty Images Robbie Williams A vocal member of the group, the former Take That singer shares more than most about his private life, including in a tell-all Netflix documentary about his solo career, he self-titled Robbie Williams. Finding success as a solo artist after releasing his single 'Angels', Robbie has one half-sister named Sally Williams, with whom he grew up. The siblings share the same mother, Jan Williams, and are nine years apart in age, with the singer being the younger of the two. Sally is married to her long-term partner, Paul Symonds, whom she tied the knot with in Los Angeles during Robbie's 40th birthday celebrations. She is also a mother to one son, Freddie, who features in the hitmaker's life.

© Getty Images Mark Owen Married with three children of his own, Mark, now 54, grew up in Oldham, Lancashire, with two siblings, Daniel and Tracey. Little is known of his siblings' lives; however, it is reported that their father was a decorator and later worked at a police station, while their mother was a supervisor in a bakery in Oldham. Mark is married to Doctors actress Emma Ferguson, and he is the father of three children, Elwood Jack, Willow Rose, and Fox India.

© Instagram Howard Donald A permanent member of the group, Howard has been a part of the band for as long as it has been active and was involved with the production of the latest release on Netflix. At 57-years-old, the singer was in his early twenties when he first joined the band and grew up in Droylsden with his three siblings, two older brothers Colin and Michael, and a younger sister, Samantha. In 2022, he shared a post with his brother Michael on his Instagram and told fans he worked in a tea room in Ravensburg, Germany. He described his sibling as being "excellent with people".