Exclusive: The moment Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton's 'intimate' romance really began

A new and unexpected celebrity pairing has the internet buzzing. Reality television mogul Kim Kardashian is no stranger to high-profile romances — from her former husband Kanye West to Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson. Now, however, the spotlight has turned to a different kind of leading man, with the star sparking dating rumours involving British Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton.

As relationship rumours surrounding the pair ramp up, with recent reports that Kim spent a romantic weekend in the Cotswolds with the racing car driver, a source tells HELLO! when their romance really began. "Kim and Lewis got people talking at Kate Hudson's New Year's Eve Party in Aspen last year," the source tells us.

Kim and Lewis were both spotted at the Almost Famous actress's star-studded New Year's Eve bash in Aspen, Colorado, which is a popular ski resort amongst A-listers. Supermodel Bella Hadid, Kate's famous mother Goldie Hawn, and her stepfather Kurt Russell were on the exclusive guest list.

"Lewis was there with three of his friends and some of his team members, but they still managed to have an intimate chat together and there appeared to be chemistry between them inside the bash," the source says.

"However, they were careful not to be pictured together and left separately at the time, it seemed as though they were both trying to play it cool as it's clearly still early days for them both."

Kim and Lewis spark dating rumours

© Getty Images Lewis Hamilton, Nicole Scherzinger, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West attend the GQ Men Of The Year awards in 2014

So how did this unexpected romance come about? Weeks after they were photographed separately at Kate’s star-studded New Year’s party, The Sun reported that the pair are now dating, with Kim recently jetting to the UK to enjoy a romantic weekend in the Cotswolds with the racing driver.

According to the publication, the Skims founder travelled to the UK on her private jet and stayed at Estelle Manor in the Cotswolds. The pair reportedly had exclusive access to a private spa at the country club and enjoyed an intimate dinner.

The stars had known each other for years before being romantically linked in 2026. Kim and Lewis were pictured in a group photo more than a decade ago at the GQ Men Of The Year awards in 2014 alongside their respective partners at the time, Kanye West and Nicole Scherzinger, and then were seen in same photo attending a Balmain dinner during Paris Fashion Week in 2016.

In November 2021, Lewis shared a photo of himself and Kim after they were both recognised at the WSJ Magazine Innovator Awards. "It’s such an honour to be recognised amongst a group of such remarkable talent," he wrote, tagging Kim and acknowledging her Skims company.

Kim's famous exes

Kim Kardashian is used to the spotlight after nearly two decades starring on her family's reality TV series, Keeping Up with the Kardashians, and their current ongoing show, The Kardashians. Over the years, the budding actress has been in some high-profile relationships and been linked to the likes of Nick Cannon and music producer Damon Thomas, whom she eloped with when she was 19.

Kim was famously married to NBA player Kris Humphries for just 72 days in 2011 before filing for divorce and citing "irreconcilable differences".

Kim then struck up a romance with rapper Kanye West, whom she had known and become friends with years before. The couple welcomed their first child, daughter North West, in June 2013, before tying the knot in May 2014. They went on to have three more kids together: sons Saint and Psalm, and daughter Chicago. Kim filed for divorce from Kanye in February 2021, which was finalised more than a year later in November 2022.

Following her divorce, Kim had a high-profile romance with Saturday Night Live comedian and actor Pete Davidson, which reportedly spanned just nine months from October 2021 to their split in August 2022.

Lewis' love life

Lewis reportedly had a brief romance with model Danielle Lloyd in 2002. From 2007 to 2015 he went on to have a high-profile relationship with Pussycat Dolls singer Nicole Scherzinger. They were together for eight years before calling it quits.