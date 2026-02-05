Savannah Guthrie breaks down in tears in new video with her two siblings as they plead for mom Nancy Guthrie's safe return

Savannah Guthrie has delivered a deeply emotional message following the disappearance of her beloved mother, Nancy, describing the 84-year-old as the "heart and home" of their family.

In a heartfelt Instagram video shared on behalf of her family, the Today anchor appeared alongside her siblings Annie and Camron, thanking supporters for the outpouring of prayers and urging anyone with information to come forward.

© Getty Images Savannah Guthrie's mom is missing

"On behalf of our family, we want to thank all of you for the prayers, for our beloved mom Nancy," Savannah began. "We feel them and we continue to believe that she feels them too."

Fighting back emotion, she painted a vivid portrait of the woman they are desperately trying to bring home. "Our mom is a kind, faithful, loyal, fiercely loving woman of goodness and light. She is funny and spunky and clever. She has grandchildren that adore her, and crowd around her and cover her with kisses. She loves fun and adventure, she is a devoted friend, she is full of kindness and knowledge. Talk to her and you'll see."

© Getty Images Savannah with her children

Her sister Annie then spoke, describing the profound absence their mother’s disappearance has left in their lives. "The light is missing from our lives," Annie said. "Nancy is our mother, we are her children, she is our beacon, she holds fast to joy in all of life's circumstances. She choose joy day after day."

Despite their strength, Annie admitted their vulnerability. "We are always going to be merely human, just normal human people who need our mom. Momma, momma – if you're listening, we need you to come home, we miss you."

© GC Images Annie Guthrie and Savannah Guthrie

Savannah returned to address growing reports circulating in the media, including speculation about a ransom letter. "Our mom is our heart and our home, she is 84 years old, her health, her heart is fragile. She lives in constant pain, she is without any medicine, she needs it to survive. She needs it not to suffer," she said.

"We too have heard the reports about a ransom letter in the media. As a family we are doing everything that we can, we are ready to talk. However, we live in a world where voices and images are easily manipulated. We need to know without a doubt that she is alive and you have her. We want to hear from you and we are ready to listen. Please reach out to us.

"Mommy, if you are hearing this, you are a strong woman, you are God's precious daughter Nancy, we believe and know that even in this valley, He is with you. Everyone is looking for you Mommy, everywhere. We will not rest, your children will not rest until we are together again. We speak to you every moment and we pray without ceasing and we rejoice in advance for the day that we hold you in our arms again. We love you Mom."

Camron concluded simply: "We love you Mom, stay strong."

© Getty Images Media have gathered outside Nancy's home

The 84-year-old was last seen near her home in Tucson, Arizona on Saturday, January 31. The Pima County Sheriff Department suspects foul play, and revealed that she was likely taken from her home "against her will."

Authorities discovered blood and signs of forced entry at her residence, which is now being treated as a crime scene, and the FBI and Border Patrol have joined the search, deploying technology teams for cellular analysis and tracking dogs to locate her.

Nancy has limited mobility and requires daily medication; missing her doses for more than 24 hours could be fatal. If you have any information on the case, contact the Pima County Sheriff's Department at 520-351-4900. Or 88Crime Anonymous Reporting at 88Crime.org or 520-882-7463.