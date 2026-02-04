Everything to know about Savannah Guthrie's mother's disappearance and latest updates

The search remains ongoing for Savannah Guthrie's mom Nancy Guthrie, who has been missing since Sunday, February 1, with news breaking the following day.

The 84-year-old was last seen near her home in Tucson, Arizona on Saturday, January 31. The Pima County Sheriff Department suspects foul play, and revealed that she was likely taken from her home "against her will."

Authorities discovered blood and signs of forced entry at her residence, which is now being treated as a crime scene, and the FBI and Border Patrol have joined the search, deploying technology teams for cellular analysis and tracking dogs to locate her.

© WireImage Savannah with her mother in 2015

Nancy has limited mobility and requires daily medication; missing her doses for more than 24 hours could be fatal. If you have any information on the case, contact the Pima County Sheriff's Department at 520-351-4900. Or 88Crime Anonymous Reporting at 88Crime.org or 520-882-7463.

With the case rapidly evolving, follow along with HELLO! as we share the latest from the ongoing investigation. This story will be updated with key details sporadically, so check back in for any further updates. The latest below.

Authorities remain hopeful she is still alive

"We have nothing else to go on but the belief that she is here," Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos said in a new interview with NBC's Liz Kreutz, which aired on TODAY on Wednesday, February 4. "She's present. She's alive, and we want to save her."

"The leads we've got coming in are critical to us," he added, noting: "They're valuable and we're sharing those with the FBI and others."

© Instagram The TODAY anchor has a sister, Annie, and brother, Camron

No suspect yet

The Pima County Sheriff's Department maintained in a Wednesday, February 4 statement: "At this point, investigators have not identified a suspect or person of interest in this case. Detectives continue to speak with anyone who may have had contact with Mrs. Guthrie."

"Detectives are working closely with the Guthrie family. While we appreciate the public's concern, the sharing of unverified accusations or false information is irresponsible and does not assist the investigation," it added.

The statement comes shortly after independent journalist Ashleigh Banfield claimed that a law enforcement source told her that Savannah's brother-in-law Tommaso Cioni had been identified by police as a possible suspect in the case.

Savannah drops from NBC's Winter Olympics coverage

Savannah, who was set to depart this week for Italy to cover the Winter Olympics' Opening Ceremony alongside Terry Gannon, and remain in the country for the week and cover the Olympics with NBC's Hoda Kotb and Mike Tirico, has confirmed she won't be attending amid the ongoing search for her mother Nancy and investigation into her disappearance.

A spokesperson for NBC Sports shared: "Savannah will not be joining us at the Olympics as she focuses on being with her family during this difficult time. Our hearts are with her and the entire Guthrie family as the search continues for their mother. We will share additional information about our Opening Ceremony coverage plans soon."

A possible "ransom note"

TMZ previously reported that they had received an alleged ransom note for Nancy Guthrie for "millions" in Bitcoin. While the claims have not been verified, the Pima County Sheriff's Department addressed it with a statement on Twitter (now X).

"We are aware of reports circulating about possible ransom note(s) regarding the investigation into Nancy Guthrie," the statement read. "We are taking all tips and leads very seriously. Anything that comes in, goes directly to our detectives who are coordinating with the FBI."

© Getty Images Savannah is a mom to daughter Vale and son Charley

"Following all leads"

In a Tuesday news conference, Pima County Sheriff Nanos, asked whether there is any indication as to whether Nancy's kidnapping was targeted or not, and whether anyone had received a ransom, merely said: "It's like I said earlier, we are looking at all the leads. We don't know, we are going to assume both sides of that, we'll look at both sides of that."

Blood and DNA findings

Local authorities reported that "biological DNA" had been discovered at Nancy's home. However, investigators in Tucson are still looking into the matter as well as the theory that she was "taken" from her bed' they have dubbed the crime scene and case an "abduction."

© Getty Images Savannah with her husband Michael

Savannah's husband breaks silence

Savannah's husband Michael Feldman spoke out on the case of his missing mother-in-law on Tuesday. He told Page Six that while he doesn't have "anything new to report" on the case, he feels unfortunately "mostly unhelpful" in the search but is remaining present and responsive, and further expressed gratitude to the media for their "thoughtfulness."

The TODAY team's responses

Members of Savannah's Today Show and NBC family have rallied around her during the search for her mother, with on-air hosts like Dylan Dreyer, Al Roker, Craig Melvin, Sheinelle Jones, Jenna Bush Hager and more sending messages of support.

Some, like Jenna and Sheinelle, have also shared additional details on Nancy as a person, including her acting like a "second mom" to many members of the team, as well as first sharing news of absent medication that she needs for "survival."

Other members of the extended TODAY family like former anchors Hoda Kotb and Katie Couric have also sent messages of support online and asked fans for prayers and collection action.