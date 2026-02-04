Learn about Today star Savannah Guthrie's father, who passed away tragically when she was 16

Despite dealing with the grieving process privately alongside her mother when she was younger, she made the decision to open up about her personal healing journey in her book, Mostly What God Does: Reflections on Seeking and Finding His Love Everywhere.

The faith-based author expressed: "What I write about in the book is processing that grief and processing the fact of losing my dad at the age of 16, after years and years. And through faith, starting to try to understand it in a larger sense and in larger terms, and in God's terms."

Savannah turned to the bigger picture for help and added: "It's kind of hard to put it into words, because it's not about a sense of peace, it's just a sense of acceptance and trust that God knows what he's doing and that he does have a plan."

She continued: "In that moment, that plan can be shocking and devastating and earth-shattering. My father's death was all of those things for me and for my family. But over time, with the healing of time, but mostly with the grace of God, you can kind of come to terms and come to understand. And through faith, believe not only that God knows what he's doing, that death is not his plan, but that through faith, we have hope."