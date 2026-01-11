KATSEYE's Lara Raj stuns in multiple bikini looks on Maldives getaway

KATSEYE's Lara Raj looks more than "gnarly" in her recent vacation pictures from the Maldives. The star shared a carousel of beach shots, while sporting multiple bikinis.

The singer, who captioned the set, "fun in the sun," featured a stunning main photograph of herself posing in the turquoise water with a matching bikini of the same color.

© Instagram Lara stunned in her recent pictures

In another shot, the performer showed off her elegant curves in a red and white checkered bikini in front of an array of palm trees.

Next, she donned a metallic gold bandage-style bikini top, which perfectly paired with her plethora of gold necklaces and nose ring. In the carousel, the entertainer was also seen sunbathing, going for a jet ski ride and enjoying a cup of coffee.

Her fans loved the recent photoshoot and flocked to the comments. One person wrote: "She's glowing," while another added: "Sun-kissed beauty." A third fan commented: "Enjoy your vacation, you deserve it, you've earned it."

© Instagram She sported multiple bikinis in her shots

Lara stepped into the new year confidently and boldly, as she shared an online message on the platform Weverse, to speak directly to those who have critiqued her body.

She transparently revealed: "I saw so many disgusting conversations about my body during the tour." The singer decided to fight back and wrote: "Some people are so terrified of a healthy woman's body, it's hilarious… get a grip."

Lara passionately declared: "I love my body and I always will. You should love yours too, no matter what it looks like!"

© Instagram Lara donned a red and white checkered bikini

This isn't the first time that that star has opened up about her mental health and the struggles she's faced.

She revealed to Billboard Philippines: "Over the past year, we have all learned mental strength. We've learned how to compartmentalize our emotions in a good way, rather than reacting to just anything. We are all such passionate and emotional people, and we've learned how to harness that as a positive thing for our benefit."

© Instagram She showed off a gold bikini as well

She continued: "I think we’re gonna continue to learn that as life throws us curve balls, but also with all the wins and highs we're going to experience. That's never gonna stop, because that's like an ongoing journey we're on right now — just learning how actually strong we are."

The singers who make up the popular K-pop group such as Lara, were chosen after competing on the hit reality TV show, The Debut: Dream Academy.

Lara showed off her dancing and singing chops and came in second place, which confirmed her spot in KATSEYE. The group has a plethora of hits, featuring their songs "Gnarly," "Gabriela," and "Touch.