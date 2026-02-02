'Ordinary' singer Alex Warren reveals major live blunder during Grammys performance

Alex Warren had a big night at the Grammys, but it wasn't entirely seamless.

The 25-year-old, whose hit song "Ordinary" has been inescapable for much of the past year, and was nominated for Best New Artist, a nod that ultimately went to Olivia Dean.

As such though, he along with the rest of the 2026 class of Best New Artists, which included Addison Rae, Katseye, Leon Thomas, Lola Young, The Marías, and Sombr, had to perform, though Alex's own performance didn't go to plan.

Later, taking to TikTok, Alex revealed that the audio in his ear was messed up, which made it difficult to stay on beat and in tune throughout the performance.

"This would only happen to me," he captioned the post, and fans, who admitted they had noticed something was off while he was singing, were quick to cheer him up.

"I was there. We all knew something was going on and it wasn't you. You were so professional and were still amazing!" one wrote, as others followed suit with: "You recovered so well though hardly noticeable," and: "You were in a room with people you actually do understand and empathize with ear in troubles!!! You killed it, man," as well as: "But mic was ON and you CRUSHED!! So proud."