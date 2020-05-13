﻿
11 celebrities living in lockdown with their parents

Jenni McKnight
The coronavirus lockdown has meant many of us have had to separate from loved ones in order to adhere to social distancing rules. But there are some who have been lucky enough to isolate with family members – some even specifically moved home before lockdown rules came into effect on 23 March. Just like us 'normal folk', many celebrities cried out for home comforts during these uncertain times, with some moving back to their childhood home or inviting their parents to live with them. Let's take a look at some celebrities who are isolating with their parents…

James Middleton

The Duchess of Cambridge's brother James has moved himself and his fiancée Alizee Thevenet in with his parents Carole and Michael. At the beginning of the week, James shared footage from his parents' house in Bucklebury, Berkshire, and it looked like they were having the most amazing time together! In the video, the Boomf founder surprised his wife-to-be after shaving off his beard, and captured a sweet moment between his mum, dad and Alizee, who were all sitting outside drinking wine in the sun.

Princess Eugenie

Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank are isolating with her parents, Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew, at Royal Lodge, Windsor. In fact, last month, the couple celebrated their ten-year anniversary in Eugenie's childhood home. Eugenie has been using her time at home to help her mum with her latest YouTube venture, Storytime with Fergie and Friends. Last month, Eugenie read Guess how much I Love You by Sam McBratney.

Kylie Jenner 

Despite her own impressive property portfolio, Kylie Jenner opted to isolate at her mum Kris Jenner's Palm Springs holiday home at the beginning of lockdown. Kylie, her daughter Stormi, and her best friend Anastasia 'Stassie Baby' Karanikolaou, all kept Kris and her boyfriend Corey Gamble company. Kylie has been keeping herself entertained making cute videos of her daughter, and fun TikTok clips of viral dance routines. Kylie has since moved into her new pad in Holmby Hills.

Rachel Riley 

Countdown star Rachel Riley is isolating with her husband Pasha Kovalev and their daughter Maven. But on Tuesday, she revealed that her mother-in-law has actually become more of a permanent houseguest after she was left stranded in the UK due to the lockdown restrictions. During a Q&A session with Dr Dawn ahead of World Numeracy Day, Rachel revealed: "Pasha's mum was visiting when lockdown happened - from Siberia. So she's still with us because she's been stranded here for an extended period of time."

Lydia Bright

New mum Lydia Bright is back in her family home, but that could mainly be because she is in the middle of renovating her new house. "I am loving isolating at my family home with all the gang. However I am looking forward to life in my new, improved house after lockdown," she captioned an Instagram video, which showed how renovations of the first floor, bathroom and Loretta's nursery are going.

Russell Howard

Comedian and TV star Russell Howard revealed he has moved back into his childhood home with his parents in Bath. Russell confessed last month that moving home "was brutal", especially since he has had to live apart from his NHS doctor wife Cerys. Speaking on Sunday Brunch about how isolation with his family is going, Russell said: "It’s brutal. On my 40th birthday, I was meant to be doing an arena in Amsterdam and I slept in my teenage bed. It was like the universe’s way of saying, 'don’t get ahead of yourself', so yeah it's fairly strange but it could be a lot worse."

Paige Turley

Paige Turley is quite used to isolation, having spent the beginning of the year in the Love Island villa in South Africa. However, while her surroundings have certainly changed, at least she's still coupled up. Paige and her boyfriend Finn Tapp are both isolating at her parents' home in West Lothian, Scotland. Finn made the six-hour drive from Milton Keynes so he could be with Paige after lockdown was announced by Prime Minister Boris Johnson on 23 March. Speaking in a YouTube video about his journey, Finn said: "It's great to be with Paige. Obviously we're so used to it so it would be quite difficult to be away from each other for so long. And I think she likes that I'm here. I hope that she's happy."

Elizabeth Hurley

Elizabeth Hurley invited her mother to stay with her during the coronavirus lockdown. Last month, the actress shared a sweet photo of the pair together as they celebrated Angela's 80th birthday. The snapshot shows mother and daughter posing in the garden with their arms wrapped around each other. "Happy 80th Birthday, to my glorious Mummy #lockdownbirthday #stayhome #bestmama," the star captioned her photo.

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds

One of our favourite couples, Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively, are quarantining at home with the actress' mother, Elaine Lively. Joking that it is all getting a bit much for him, Ryan teased that he has been hiding from his mother-in-law for "days". Speaking about his 'Conquer Covid-19' T-shirt in an Instagram video, Ryan joked that it has secret powers. He said: "This shirt is so unremarkable that it actually renders its wearer completely invisible. For instance, I’m quarantining with my mother-in-law, and she’s been looking for me for days." The video ends with Elaine calling his name but unable to find him.

Jonathan Ross

Jonathan Ross is currently adhering to social distancing measures with screenwriter wife Jane Goldman and his father-in-law Stuart at the couple's North London home. During a recent appearance on Loose Women, he admitted he is seeing more of his children, Betty, Harvey and Honey, now, despite none of them living at home. "I see them more than I need to to be honest. I’m online all the time. We’re probably, in a way, as a family, spending more time together than not actually being physically together than ever before."

AJ and Curtis Pritchard

Former Strictly Come Dancing star AJ Pritchard and his brother, Love Island's Curtis, are both isolating at their family home in Cheshire alongside their parents and AJ's girlfriend Abbie Quinnen. The brothers have been keeping themselves entertained by filming dance tutorials and dressing up in costumes to help raise money for the NHS.

