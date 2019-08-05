Strictly's AJ Pritchard and girlfriend Abbie Quinnen enjoy night out with Love Island's Curtis Date night delight!

Strictly Come Dancing professional AJ Pritchard has proved his relationship with new girlfriend Abbie Quinnen is going from strength to strength. Over the weekend, the pro dancer made sure Abbie joined him on a night out with his brother, Love Island star Curtis Pritchard. The trio took to their social media sites to share snaps from their evening together at London's swanky restaurant, VIVI. "Where it all started @vivirestaurant," wrote Abbie alongside her picture, while AJ added a love-heart emoji.

Although the couple have been linked to each other since May, they only went public in July. AJ had shared his first loved-up photo with the fellow dancer from their sun-soaked holiday at the hotel Aldemar Knossos Royal on the Greek island of Crete. Holding hands in the photo, AJ simply wrote: "Feeling HAPPY...," while Abbie captioned her photo: "Making memories".

They first met after Abbie auditioned for AJ's solo dance tour Get On The Floor Live. A source at the time told The Sun: "AJ fell for Abbie the moment he saw her and they've been dating for a while now. It's very early days between them but their friends think they make a perfect pairing." They have since been on a number of low key dates and were seen being very tactile with each other at a couple of parties during the tour. The lovebirds were first spotted together in June when they supported AJ’s Strictly co-stars Neil Jones, 37, and Katya Jones, 30, at the press night of their show Somnium: A Dancer's Dream.

Elsewhere, AJ's brother has been busy making headlines with his antics on Love Island. Making it to the final last week, Curtis eventually found love with Maura Higgins. After their time on the show, Curtis introduced his girlfriend Maura to the BBC favourite over FaceTime and shared a screenshot from their conversation on Instagram. He wrote across the image: "Hey @maurahiggins great to actually meet you // via FaceTime."

