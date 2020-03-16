Are you social distancing? 20 things you can do to keep yourself busy Try these activities to keep you busy when confined at home

With half of the world practising self-isolation and social distancing amid the coronavirus pandemic, and individuals in the UK being urged to work from home, the reality of confinement is looking increasingly likely for us all in the near future. But staying in can be just as fun and productive as going out, with HELLO!'s tips to keep boredom at bay. From learning new skills to embracing your inner DIY guru, we've got you covered…

1. Clear out your wardrobe

Dedicate your new found time and attention to sorting out your clothes, ditching items you haven't worn for six months and co-ordinating clothes into sections so it's easier to browse in the mornings. This is a great opportunity to get inspired about new outfits or rediscover an old favourite.

2. Give yourself a manicure

Sometimes it's the small things in life that make us feel better, with a fresh manicure being up there. Take some time for yourself, push your cuticles down, slather on some hand cream and choose a shade that makes you smile from ear to ear.

3. Read a book

It's time to read that book that's been sat on your shelf for the last few months. Get inspired by a best-selling memoir, indulge in a chick-lit or escape to a different world for a few hours. Hot drink and blanket desirable.

4. Binge-watch that must-see boxset

Did you miss the Game of Thrones craze or are you late to the Grey's Anatomy party? Now's the time to catch up on all that TV you've been curious about, so get comfy and get ready to commit hours of your life to watching someone else's dramas.

5. Do a crossword/Sudoku

Looking for something a bit more challenging? Put your brain to the test and do a crossword or Sudoku puzzle and see how far you can get. There's lots of online crosswords or word puzzles which means you don't have to leave the house to have a go.

6. Make a photo album/back up your phone pictures

Remember that girls' holiday you took in 2016 or when you swam with dolphins? Ensure that memories like this are treasured by taking the time to compile a photo album or scrapbook. Similarly, make a back-up of photos on your phone, to ensure you don't lose them in years to come.

7. Plant some flowers

Introduce some welcome colour into your house or garden and plant some flowers.

8. Start a blog

Are you the modern-day Carrie Bradshaw or Bridget Jones? Or does your fashion taste rival that of Olivia Palermo and Estée Lalonde? Use your down-time wisely and start a blog to share your thoughts or favourite hobbies.

9. Marie Kondo your drawers

In the words of everyone's favourite Japanese organisation expert, if it doesn't 'spark joy' it's got to go. Sift between socks, underwear and whatever else is lurking in the depths of your drawers and reap the rewards of a tidy and organised chest of drawers.

10. Baking

Indulge your sweet tooth and try a Bake Off masterpiece of your own at home.

11. Learn how to knit

Pick up your needles and take the time to hone a new skill like knitting. Not just for grandmas, knitting is considered incredibly therapeutic and practical.

12. Dance it out

Blast out some of your favourite tunes and get dancing in your bedroom, living room or bathroom. Hairbrush microphone optional.

13. Exercise

Replace your gym visit with an at home work-out, with squats, burpees and press-ups all achievable without equipment. Transform your lounge into a yoga space and stretch it out.

14. Make a travel bucket list

Write it down in black and white the places you've yet to explore, the trips you want to take and the food you've got to sample. Similarly Pinterest is the perfect place to find inspiration and pin places you want to go to.

15. Learn a language

Challenge yourself to learn a new language in just a few weeks, ready for your next trip away. With a ton of apps and websites that give you lessons for free, you've truly run out of excuses not to.

16. Get your DIY on

Take the time to tackle some interior improvements – be that painting your walls, upholstering old furniture or rearranging a room. Remember health and safety at all times!

17. Call your nan

The chances are you're not the only one that's self-isolating and people will appreciate a friendly chat or text message to let them know you're thinking of them. Call your grandparents to check on them or suggest a funny thread in the girls' WhatsApp group.

18. Play board games

If you're lucky enough to be in quarantine with company, embrace some old school entertainment and crack out the board games for some light competition. Monopoly should be chosen at your own risk.

19. Let your creative juices flow

Embark on a creative arts and crafts challenge, from sketching and mindful colouring to pottery. Stuck for ideas? 64 Million Artists have some great suggestions to get you started, launching a two-week daily creative challenge you can get involved in.

20. Learn to play an instrument

Dedicate your new-found time to music and learn an instrument that you've always wanted to play.

