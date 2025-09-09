Be front row at TIFF? Only with Rogers Beyond the Seat

The Toronto International Film Festival is always one of the most star-studded events of the year—and this year, Rogers gave its customers exclusive access to TIFF’s star-studded events. Through Rogers Beyond the Seat, film buffs had the chance to win exclusive front-row access to the star-studded red carpet at Roy Thomson Hall—one of the hottest spots to catch a glimpse of Hollywood’s biggest stars.

© George Pimentel

Fans at the Rogers Red Carpet Experience not only have a front-row seat to all the action—they mingle with hosts, snap selfies, and enjoy being steps away from their favourite actors and filmmakers.

Throughout TIFF 50, Rogers personalities—Breakfast Television’s Devo Brown and Rick Campanelli, 98.1 CHFI’s Pooja Handa, and CityNews’ Lindsay Dunn—are on the carpet catching up with your favourite A-listers and capturing the magic for fans across the country.

© George Pimentel

From front-row views to up-close encounters with Hollywood’s brightest stars, Rogers Beyond the Seat gives fans an unforgettable glimpse into TIFF 50’s glamour. With experiences like this, Rogers continues to bring its customers closer to the moments, people, and events they love most—making the magic of the red carpet feel truly within reach.

© George Pimentel

It’s not too late to join the TIFF excitement. Visit Rogers.com/TIFF to learn more about how Rogers customers can unlock the ultimate entertainment experiences.

© George Pimentel

Meanwhile, just steps away in Yorkville, Rogers turned back time this past weekend. The Rogers TIFF 50 Timescape invited festivalgoers to step into TIFF’s legacy with an immersive multimedia installation featuring archival moments, historic fashion, and daily performances by the Casa Loma Symphony Orchestra and members of the E Street Band.

© George Pimentel

The Rogers TIFF 50 Timescape traced five decades of TIFF style and culture, from standout premieres to unforgettable red-carpet looks. Visitors could see how the festival has evolved, exploring the intersection of film, fashion, and cultural milestones that have shaped TIFF’s legacy.