Who is B.J. Novak’s reported girlfriend who's almost 20 years younger? Meet his new influencer partner

B.J. Novak (45) is reportedly dating TikToker Delaney Rowe (28), according to PEOPLE.

The Office actor and writer was spotted with the influencer at the Bowery Hotel in New York City in December 2024. Rumors of their relationship were first sparked by anonymous celebrity Instagram account Deuxmoi, and they quickly gained traction across social media. Fans began to speculate about the nature of their relationship after multiple sightings together.

The two were also seen together at The Official How Long Gone After Party at The Standard in New York City on November 23 of last year, further fueling romance rumors.

© Getty Images BJ Novak and reported girlfriend Delaney Rowe

Fans of The Office are familiar with B.J., who played the angsty and self-righteous Ryan Howard. His on-screen romance with Mindy Kaling's character Kelly Kapoor became a defining part of the series, and off-screen, the two writers developed a close and complicated friendship that kept fans guessing for years.

B.J is Mindy's daughter Katherine's godfather and the two remain an important part of each other's lives.

"[Mindy is] a really complicated person and [we have] a really complicated friendship," B.J. told PEOPLE in 2014. "But I wouldn't trade it for anything in the world."

© Steve Granitz Mindy and BJ attend many events together

B.J. and Mindy are regular collaborators and continue to publicly support one another. Most recently, B.J. honored Mindy with a speech at her Hollywood Walk of Fame Ceremony.

"Mindy [is] a brilliant and wildly successful showrunner, an incredible mother of three, a deep and caring daughter, and friend and mentor to so many," B.J. noted in his tribute. "Mindy is also in her spare time, I assure you, very superficial."

© Variety via Getty Images BJ gushed over Mindy's career.

While they once were a couple, their relationship is often misinterpreted by fans and tabloids. B.J. and Mindy consistently maintain that they're best friends and not romantically involved. Enter Delaney Rowe.

© Variety via Getty Images, Getty Images Delaney Rowe on the red carpet.

Delaney is a popular content creator with three million followers on TikTok and one million followers on Instagram. Her viral sketches often parody the melodramatic tropes of indie film heroines. Think big feelings, quiet cigarettes, and soft piano music. Her dry human and deadpan delivery made her a standout on the platform.

© WWD via Getty Images Delaney is a bit of a fashion influencer, too.

Delaney was born and raised in Idaho and earned her BFA from the University of Southern California School of Dramatic Arts. While content creating is her main focus, she also recently starred in The Everything Pot with Lisa Edelstein.

Though B.J. and Delaney have yet to confirm their relationship publicly, their shared sense of humor is already drawing attention. A sharp and witty writer with a deadpan comic makes for an intriguing match, if the rumors are true.