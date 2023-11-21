Jennifer Lopez twins with Jennifer Garner as she copies her bold style statement

JLo stepped out in a bold new look that appeared uncannily similar to Jennifer Garner.

In thick dark framed glasses, the Jenny From The Block singer channeled husband Ben Affleck’s ex-wife as she made an outing.

© Backgrid Jennifer Lopez sports thick new frames

She paired the thick black flames with her iconic honey-toned hair in a ponytail with thick golden hoops. These glasses worked perfectly with the smart casual grey look, as she wore a white shirt, grey woollen v neck jumper, and grey pleated trousers.

JLo’s bold new appearance was similar to a look Jennifer Garner debuted as she attended a screening of new movie Maestro where she moderated the Q&A. The actress wore her own thick black frames, and a similarly business casual look, as she wore a black roll neck jumper and a grey pencil skirt.

© Phillip Faraone Jennifer Garner attended the Maestro screening

It seems that the two women are perfectly happy to take inspiration from one another as they blend their families together.

Jennifer Lopez is presently married to Ben Affleck, who was married to Jennifer Garner between 2005 and 2018. Together, the two actors share daughters Violet, 17, and Seraphina, 13, as well as son Samuel, 11.

As well as the three kids he shares with Jennifer Garner, Ben also plays stepfather to his wife’s twins, Max and Emme who are 15-years-old.

Ben and JLo, who were affectionately called Bennifer when they dated in the noughties, reunited in 2021, marrying a year later.

WATCH: Jennifer Lopez shares a rare Ben Affleck moment

While people might like to assume that the two women wouldn’t get on well, Entertainment Tonight reported that the two Jennifers get on really well, as they maintain a “healthy and functioning relationship”.

The singer confirmed this in a November 2022 Vogue interview, where she called Garner “an amazing coparent, and they work really well together.”

© Mindy Small JLo and Ben look happy

While they may all get on well, the Get Right singer explained that “the transition is a process that needs to be handled with so much care.”

The mom of two clarified that their kids all "have so many feelings. They're teens. But it's going really well so far.”

© Angela Weiss Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner

She explained that she hoped the kids saw Ben and herself as allies. “Someone who really loves and cares about them but can have a different perspective and help me see things that I can't see with my kids because I'm so emotionally tied up.”

While Jennifer Garner has kept her own thoughts about their blended families private, she is set to revitalise old Daredevil character Elektra Natchios in Deadpool 3.