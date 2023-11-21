Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Jennifer Lopez twins with Jennifer Garner as she copies her bold style statement

Subscribe

Subscribe

Jennifer Lopez twins with Jennifer Garner as she copies her bold style statement

JLo has stated she has nothing but respect for her husband and his coparent

Jennifer Lopez twins with Jennifer Garner as she copies her bold style statement
Bryony Gooch
Bryony GoochUS Writer
Share this:

JLo stepped out in a bold new look that appeared uncannily similar to Jennifer Garner.

In thick dark framed glasses, the Jenny From The Block singer channeled husband Ben Affleck’s ex-wife as she made an outing. 

Jennifer Lopez sports thick new frames© Backgrid
Jennifer Lopez sports thick new frames

She paired the thick black flames with her iconic honey-toned hair in a ponytail with thick golden hoops. These glasses worked perfectly with the smart casual grey look, as she wore a white shirt, grey woollen v neck jumper, and grey pleated trousers. 

JLo’s bold new appearance was similar to a look Jennifer Garner debuted as she attended a screening of new movie Maestro where she moderated the Q&A. The actress wore her own thick black frames, and a similarly business casual look, as she wore a black roll neck jumper and a grey pencil skirt. 

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 18: Jennifer Garner speaks onstage during Netflix's MAESTRO, SAG Screening & Q&A at David Geffen Theater, The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on November 18, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Netflix)© Phillip Faraone
Jennifer Garner attended the Maestro screening

It seems that the two women are perfectly happy to take inspiration from one another as they blend their families together. 

Jennifer Lopez is presently married to Ben Affleck, who was married to Jennifer Garner between 2005 and 2018. Together, the two actors share daughters Violet, 17, and Seraphina, 13, as well as son Samuel, 11. 

As well as the three kids he shares with Jennifer Garner, Ben also plays stepfather to his wife’s twins, Max and Emme who are 15-years-old. 

Ben and JLo, who were affectionately called Bennifer when they dated in the noughties, reunited in 2021, marrying a year later.

WATCH: Jennifer Lopez shares a rare Ben Affleck moment

While people might like to assume that the two women wouldn’t get on well, Entertainment Tonight reported that the two Jennifers get on really well, as they maintain a “healthy and functioning relationship”. 

The singer confirmed this in a November 2022 Vogue interview, where she called Garner “an amazing coparent, and they work really well together.”

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - NOVEMBER 17: Jennifer Lopez (L) and Ben Affleck attend the 2023 Eastern Congo Initiative Poker and Blackjack Tournament hosted by TAO Group Hospitality at LAVO Restaurant & Nightclub at The Palazzo at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas on November 17, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Mindy Small/Getty Images)© Mindy Small
JLo and Ben look happy

While they may all get on well, the Get Right singer explained that “the transition is a process that needs to be handled with so much care.” 

The mom of two clarified that their kids all "have so many feelings. They're teens. But it's going really well so far.”

A photo of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner wearing black evening wear© Angela Weiss
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner

She explained that she hoped the kids saw Ben and herself as allies. “Someone who really loves and cares about them but can have a different perspective and help me see things that I can't see with my kids because I'm so emotionally tied up.”

While Jennifer Garner has kept her own thoughts about their blended families private, she is set to revitalise old Daredevil character Elektra Natchios in Deadpool 3.

Other Topics

More Celebrity News

See more