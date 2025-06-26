Miranda Lambert goes back to her roots as fans go wild for her new look

Miranda Lambert, 41, is embracing her ties to Texas. In a recent Instagram post shared to her 4.9 million followers, the country singer wore a very Texas outfit.

Dressed in a fringe, tan suede jacket and matching dress, Miranda embellished the look with an off-white cowboy hat and a turquoise necklace, belt, and cowboy boots.

"Long live cowgirls," the "Wranglers" singer wrote.

© Instagram Miranda loves being a Texan

Fans of Miranda loved the post. One commented, "Long live the Queen of Fringe." Another wrote, "Prettiest lady outta Texas."

The Grammy winner's most recent album is called Postcards from Texas, highlighting her love for her home state.

Miranda's Texas upbringing

© Instagram Miranda is a country girl through and through

Miranda grew up in Lindale, Texas, a small town outside Dallas. When she was just six years old, she and her family fell on deeply hard times.

"We were homeless," Miranda told Good Morning America host Robin Roberts in 2010. "It sounds weird to say it now because we're so blessed." Miranda described because her parents' business suffered, they fell behind on house payments.

"The next thing [I knew], the banker's coming, saying, 'I need the keys,'" she remembered. Her family moved in with relatives before finding an old, worn house in town.

© Instagram Miranda still supports Texas sports

Her parents convinced the owner to let them live there in exchange for them fixing it up. "The windows were boarded up, and we never did get central heating," Miranda explained. "When you had to go to the bathroom in the middle of the night, you had to run because it was freezing!"

Miranda's cowboys

Miranda loves herself a country boy. She's been linked to several singers - Blake Shelton, 49, Anderson East, and Evan Felker.

Miranda and Blake were together for 10 years. The couple met while performing together on Country Music Television. They got engaged in 2010 and married in 2011.

Miranda and Blake announced their divorce in 2015, writing: "This is not the future we envisioned, and it is with heavy hearts that we move forward separately. We are real people, with real lives, with real families, friends and colleagues. Therefore, we kindly ask for privacy and compassion concerning this very personal matter."

Both Blake and Miranda moved on with other relationships. Miranda married Brendan McLoughlin, 33, in January 2019, while Blake married pop singer Gwen Stefani, 55, in 2021.

Miranda met the police officer on the GMA set while he was working security. They wed in a small ceremony.

"I was married before, and it was a huge wedding and everything was very public. So was my divorce," Miranda told PEOPLE. "I learned then that it's not for everybody else. This is my actual life. With Brendan, I made it a point to keep it as private as I could for as long as I could."

© Tibrina Hobson Miranda takes Brendan as her date to many events

Miranda is a step-mom to Brendan's son Landon.

"I feel like I've got that part of my womanly/motherly thing…so this is a whole new journey," she told Extra. "It's great… My stepson is amazing."

The couple lives on a 400-acre farm outside of Nashville, Tennessee.