Roast Salmon with Florida Grapefruit, Quinoa Salad
Chef Lynn Crawford has made very clear her love of cooking for the seasons and using local ingredients. From appearances as a Food Network personality to her restaurant Ruby Watchco (at which a unique, of-the-moment menu changes each night), she’s all about what’s fresh. And speaking of fresh, Chef Lynn is a big fan of using Florida grapefruits to carry us into spring with lighter but still tangy dishes. “I cook with the seasons, I cook with ingredients, I cook for the people I’ve invited over, but I like when people participate," she says. This roasted salmon with grapefruit and quinoa is sure to be a hit at your next dinner party!
Serves 6
INGREDIENTS
- 1 Florida ruby red grapefruit, halved and sliced
- 1 lemon, sliced
- Half a fresh fennel, thinly sliced
- 1 jalapeno, thinly sliced
- 4 fresh basil leaves
- 4 sprigs fresh cilantro
- Kosher salt and fresh ground pepper, to taste
- 6 centre cut skinless salmon fillets
- Sesame Brittle, optional (see tip)
- 1 Florida ruby red grapefruit, scrubbed
- ¼ cup (60 mL) extra virgin olive oil
- 8 thin slices fresh ginger
- ¾ cup (175 mL) quinoa, rinsed
- 1 ½ cups (375 mL) water
- ½ teaspoon (2 mL) salt
- 3 tablespoons (45 mL) grapefruit juice
- 1 tablespoon (15 mL) white wine vinegar
- 2 teaspoons (10 mL) liquid honey
- 2 cups (500 mL) baby arugula
- 2 carrots, finely diced
- 2 green onions, sliced
- 1 small jalapeno, seeded and finely diced
- ¼ cup (60 mL) fresh cilantro leaves
Quinoa Salad:
INSTRUCTIONS
- Quinoa Salad: Using a vegetable peeler, remove outer peel from grapefruit and place in small saucepan. Remove outer pith and cut segments from grapefruit; set aside. Add oil and ginger to saucepan. Warm over medium heat until oil starts to bubble, about 2 minutes. Remove from heat and let stand for 30 minutes. Strain and reserve oil.
- Combine quinoa, water and salt in saucepan and bring to boil. Reduce to simmer and cook, uncovered for 15 minutes or until water is absorbed. Let stand 5 minutes. Fluff with fork into a large bowl.
- Whisk together grapefruit juice, vinegar, honey and 3 tablespoons (45 mL) of the reserved oil. Add to quinoa and season with salt and pepper. Stir in arugula, carrots, onions, jalapeno and cilantro. Fold in reserved grapefruit segments; set aside.
- Meanwhile, spread grapefruit, lemon, fennel, jalapeno, basil and cilantro onto parchment paper lined baking sheet. Top with fillets and season with salt and pepper. Roast in preheated 275 °F (135 °C) until tip of knife inserted in salmon slides easily through and fillet is slightly opaque, about 20 minutes.
- Spoon quinoa salad onto plate and top with salmon to serve. Drizzle with any remaining oil and garnish with Sesame brittle, if using.
Tip: To make sesame brittle, whisk 1 egg white until foamy. Whisk in 3 tablespoons (45 mL) granulated sugar, ½ teaspoon (2 mL) kosher salt, ¼ teaspoon (1 mL) each ground fennel and coriander. Stir in 1 cup (250 mL) sesame seeds to coat. Spoon mixture onto parchment paper lined baking sheet in clumps. Bake in preheated 350 °F (180 °C) oven, stirring occasionally until golden brown, 10 to 15 minutes. Let cool and break into bite size pieces.