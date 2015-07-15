Roast Salmon with Florida Grapefruit, Quinoa Salad

Chef Lynn Crawford has made very clear her love of cooking for the seasons and using local ingredients. From appearances as a Food Network personality to her restaurant Ruby Watchco (at which a unique, of-the-moment menu changes each night), she’s all about what’s fresh. And speaking of fresh, Chef Lynn is a big fan of using Florida grapefruits to carry us into spring with lighter but still tangy dishes. “I cook with the seasons, I cook with ingredients, I cook for the people I’ve invited over, but I like when people participate," she says. This roasted salmon with grapefruit and quinoa is sure to be a hit at your next dinner party!

Serves 6

INGREDIENTS

1 Florida ruby red grapefruit, halved and sliced

1 lemon, sliced

Half a fresh fennel, thinly sliced

1 jalapeno, thinly sliced

4 fresh basil leaves

4 sprigs fresh cilantro

Kosher salt and fresh ground pepper, to taste

6 centre cut skinless salmon fillets

Sesame Brittle, optional (see tip)



Quinoa Salad: 1 Florida ruby red grapefruit, scrubbed

¼ cup (60 mL) extra virgin olive oil

8 thin slices fresh ginger

¾ cup (175 mL) quinoa, rinsed

1 ½ cups (375 mL) water

½ teaspoon (2 mL) salt

3 tablespoons (45 mL) grapefruit juice

1 tablespoon (15 mL) white wine vinegar

2 teaspoons (10 mL) liquid honey

2 cups (500 mL) baby arugula

2 carrots, finely diced

2 green onions, sliced

1 small jalapeno, seeded and finely diced

¼ cup (60 mL) fresh cilantro leaves

INSTRUCTIONS

Quinoa Salad: Using a vegetable peeler, remove outer peel from grapefruit and place in small saucepan. Remove outer pith and cut segments from grapefruit; set aside. Add oil and ginger to saucepan. Warm over medium heat until oil starts to bubble, about 2 minutes. Remove from heat and let stand for 30 minutes. Strain and reserve oil. Combine quinoa, water and salt in saucepan and bring to boil. Reduce to simmer and cook, uncovered for 15 minutes or until water is absorbed. Let stand 5 minutes. Fluff with fork into a large bowl. Whisk together grapefruit juice, vinegar, honey and 3 tablespoons (45 mL) of the reserved oil. Add to quinoa and season with salt and pepper. Stir in arugula, carrots, onions, jalapeno and cilantro. Fold in reserved grapefruit segments; set aside. Meanwhile, spread grapefruit, lemon, fennel, jalapeno, basil and cilantro onto parchment paper lined baking sheet. Top with fillets and season with salt and pepper. Roast in preheated 275 °F (135 °C) until tip of knife inserted in salmon slides easily through and fillet is slightly opaque, about 20 minutes. Spoon quinoa salad onto plate and top with salmon to serve. Drizzle with any remaining oil and garnish with Sesame brittle, if using.

Tip: To make sesame brittle, whisk 1 egg white until foamy. Whisk in 3 tablespoons (45 mL) granulated sugar, ½ teaspoon (2 mL) kosher salt, ¼ teaspoon (1 mL) each ground fennel and coriander. Stir in 1 cup (250 mL) sesame seeds to coat. Spoon mixture onto parchment paper lined baking sheet in clumps. Bake in preheated 350 °F (180 °C) oven, stirring occasionally until golden brown, 10 to 15 minutes. Let cool and break into bite size pieces.