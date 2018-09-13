Holly Willoughby reveals her favourite tipple - and it's great for weight loss It's every dieter's fave!

Holly Willoughby has revealed her go-to alcoholic tipple - and it's a favourite among people trying to watch their weight. The TV presenter shared a look at the drinks herself and the Celebrity Juice team were drinking as they filmed the latest episode on Thursday, and while Fearne Cotton simply drank water, Holly sipped on vodka with soda water and lime.The tipple is ideal for a health-conscious star like Holly, and is often recommended on diets as a low-calorie alcoholic drink for anybody trying to lose weight.

The 37-year-old is known for her fun-loving antics on the ITV2 show, and co-star Keith Lemon has previously alleged that she keeps vodka under the table while filming the show. Speaking to Piers Morgan on Good Morning Britain in July, Keith joked: "She walks round the house with a drip full of booze she does." Piers said: "I know it's true. I've drunk with Holly Willoughby. Trust me, if you have lunch with Holly Willoughby you cancel dinner."

Holly Willoughby revealed she drinks vodka, soda water and lime

Keith also compared Holly and Fearne, saying: "Fearne - who you thinks is the rock chick - is the girl next door. She eats twigs and berries, vegan. She won't touch anything made out of plastic."

Holly has previously also revealed she loves tequila, but said there was one time that a boozy lunch with her This Morning co-host Phillip Schofield "almost killed her", soon after welcoming her youngest son Chester.

Holly has previously joked about drinking with Phillip Schofield

Speaking on Alan Carr: Chatty Man, Holly said: "I love my tequila, as you know, and I’d not long had Chester so this was my first foray out into the social world once again and we went to a sushi restaurant. So, I'd had a belly of raw fish and then he made me drink margaritas and I don't remember much else. It’s actually put me off tequila. I haven't really been able to drink it since. He broke me."

