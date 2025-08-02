Princess Diana's 'dessert for breakfast' she ate every day - 30 years before it was cool

After splitting from the now-King Charles in 1992, Princess Diana embarked on a new lifestyle, aiming to be healthier in a more sustainable way.

When her former head chef, Darren McGrady, first started in his position, he joined her on her wellness journey and helped to introduce richer foods into her diet.

In a new video, he revealed the former Princess of Wales' go-to breakfast, and it's something that's since taken the Internet by storm.

According to Darren, Princess Diana ate overnight oats most mornings, an incredibly popular breakfast food, which first dominated the internet in the early 2010s and has resurfaced again in 2025 as a quick, healthy meal on TikTok.

What are overnight oats?

Overnight oats are a simple, no-cook way of preparing oats, which involves soaking them for a number of hours, typically overnight, in milk or water. This allows the oats to absorb the liquid overnight and soften them without cooking, ready for the morning.

As well as the ease of preparation, the creamy texture and customisability have really contributed to the meal's skyrocketing popularity: you can top it with any type of nuts, seeds, fruits or sauces that you like to tailor it to your own tastes and dietary needs.

© Getty Images Princess Diana was a lover of overnight oats

He revealed that she first discovered overnight oats at a Swiss health clinic, in the form of bircher muesli, which was invented by a Swiss nutritionist.

Darren said: "She thought they were really good and all the ingredients were super healthy. She stole the recipe, came back and said, 'Darren, I want these for breakfast every day.'"

What's so good about overnight oats?

Charlotte Faure Green, registered nutritionist, is an advocate of the breakfast dish, citing that oats richness in beta-glucan, a vital soluble fibre, antioxidants, and other minerals such as magnesium, iron, zinc, manganese and various B vitamins.

© Getty Images Overnight oats are a good way to indulge in 'dessert for breakfast'

However, she notes: "While they give gut-friendly fullness and nutrient density in one hit, everyone is different. Some might not thrive on a sweet or carb-heavy breakfast. Some people find it guarantees sweet cravings later in the day or even makes them feel sluggish."

The meal's "dessert for breakfast appeal", as Charlotte calls it, is also a major part of its popularity among fitness influencers: "They sell the ultimate lifestyle – that you can indulge without restriction, all whilst hitting your macros. It's pure influencer gold."

© Getty Images Overnight oats are easy to customise and personalise

While she points out that TikTok and Instagram are your best inspiration for recipes, you can also keep it as simple as you like. She advises adding chia or flax seeds for texture, extra fibre and healthy fats, or some full fat Greek yoghurt for creaminess and protein.

Charlotte also suggests rolled oats over quick-cook: "They will keep some chew and provide slower digesting carbs, helping to avoid big blood sugar spikes."

