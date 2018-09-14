Prue Leith just made a shocking revelation that will devastate Bake Off fans Are you as shocked as we are?

Prue Leith has surprised Great British Bake Off fans by making the revelation that she doesn't actually like baking that much. The food writer made the candid statement when attending an event at a new cookery school in Cornwall, and was asked when she first discovered her passion for baking.

Rather than sugar-coat her response, Prue admitted: "I don't have a passion for baking." According to Cornwall Live, she added: "I have a passion for eating cakes, but I am more interested in savoury cooking than baking."

The 78-year-old was talking at the launch of a new pop-up cookery school in connection with Leith's School of Food and Wine, which she co-founded in 1975. The revelation may come as a shock, given how Prue has previously released a book called Leith's Book of Baking, and shares a number of sweet recipes in her new book, Prue: My All-time Favourite Recipes, released on 20 September.

Nonetheless, Prue previously said how much she loves working on Bake Off after replacing Mary Berry when the show moved to Channel 4 in 2017. Chatting at a Q&A for the new series of GBBO, Prue revealed that the cast enjoy spending their time together. She explained: "I can honestly say that I have never worked on a television show that is more relaxed and more fun to be on… Everybody's nice to us, and we are treated so well… I love being called the 'talent'! There isn't a lot of talent in eating food but I do love it. I remember somebody once said, 'Cappuccino for the talent' and I thought, 'That's me!'"

The TV personality has become firm friends with her co-judge, Paul Hollywood, and the show's presenters, Sandi Toksvig and Noel Fielding, and revealed that the team even have their own Whatsapp group. "We have a little gang of four… [on Whatsapp]," she explained. "It's really friendly! We all like it, and Sandi is really funny, and so is Noel, and they're just like they are off set, on set, they can't stop so there's usually a lot of laughter."

