Find out why Prue Leith's grandkids love her Great British Bake Off job Prue Leith joined the popular baking show in 2017

Prue Leith has opened up about her grandchildren's delight when she is recognised on the street thanks to her role as a judge on The Great British Bake Off. The 78-year-old, who replaced Mary Berry on the show in 2017 when it moved from BBC One to Channel 4, revealed that she enjoys her new found fame, joking: "I'm such an egotist, I love it! I can't tell you what it does for my street cred when my grandchildren when somebody stops me in the street and say, 'Are you the lady from Bake Off?' You can see the six-year-old thinking, 'She's my nan!'"

Prue opened up about her family's reaction to the show

Chatting at a Q&A for the new series of GBBO, Prue also spoke about her love of working on the show, revealing that the cast use a library in the house as their green room, and enjoy spending their time together. She explained: "I can honestly say that I have never worked on a television show that is more relaxed and more fun to be on… Everybody's nice to us, and we are treated so well… I love being called the 'talent'! There isn't a lot of talent in eating food but I do love it. I remember somebody once said, 'Cappuccino for the talent' and I thought, 'That's me!'"

READ: Meet this year's Great British Bake Off contestants

Loading the player...

The TV personality has become firm friends with her co-judge, Paul Hollywood, and the show's presenters, Sandi Toksvig and Noel Fielding, and revealed that the team even have their own Whatsapp group. "We have a little gang of four… [on Whatsapp]," she explained. "It's really friendly! We all like it, and Sandi is really funny, and so is Noel, and they're just like they are off set, on set, they can't stop so there's usually a lot of laughter." The Great British Bake Off will return to Channel 4 on Tuesday 28 August at 8pm.

READ: Prue Leith talks accidentally revealing Bake Off winner on Twitter: 'I felt suicidal'