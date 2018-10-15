Jamie Oliver just taught his 8-year-old son a skill most adults haven't mastered What a great teacher!

He may only be eight, but Jamie Oliver's son Buddy Bear is already developing the skills to become a great chef. The youngster had a special one-on-one cooking lesson with his famous dad over the weekend, and learned to make a dish most adults haven’t mastered – fresh filled pasta.

Proud dad Jamie showcased the father-son cooking lesson in a series of Instagram photos on Saturday, showing Buddy trimming the edges of the neat ravioli parcels. "Ravioli time Buddy! Teaching my little boy the joy of making these beauties tonight. I made a filling of slow cooked fennel, with prawns, tuna, capers and fennel herb. Served with a simple fresh tomato sauce, delicious. I try and make fresh pasta every other week, kids find it really fun which is always a good thing," Jamie wrote.

Jamie Oliver taught his son Buddy how to make fresh pasta

The celebrity chef is keen to teach the five children he shares with wife Jools how to cook, and also how to stay safe in the kitchen. Speaking to HELLO! and other journalists at the launch of Hotpoint’s Fresh Thinking Kitchen, Jamie revealed he taught all of his children knife skills from the age of four.

MORE: Jamie Oliver reveals the embarrassing reason the fire brigade was once called to his house

“Of course other parents will do what they need to do, but for me personally, how you walk in a kitchen with a knife, how you wash it, where you put it, what you touch, what you don't touch, and also how do you get agile with a knife?" Jamie said.

The celebrity chef is keen for his children to learn how to cook

But he did admit there is one dish he still struggles to perfect – and it’s surprisingly simple. "If I could admit to one problem that I have as a chef, and as a cook, the thing that I really ruin is toast,” Jamie confessed. “I tend to burn toast, I don't know why. I have burned toast so badly the alarm went off and the fire brigade came to my house. Can you imagine how embarrassing that is?"

STORY: Jamie Oliver's emotional farewell to beloved family member

Loading the player...

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.