Jamie Oliver reveals embarrassing reason the fire brigade were called to his house

Jamie Oliver has revealed the one food he can't cook – and you'll be surprised! Although the celebrity chef is known for his culinary expertise, he admitted he has difficulty making toast without burning it.

Speaking to HELLO! and other journalists at the launch of Hotpoint's Fresh Thinking Café in London on Tuesday, the dad-of-five quipped: "If I could admit to one problem that I have as a chef, and as a cook, the thing that I really ruin is toast. I tend to burn toast, I don't know why. I have burned toast so badly the alarm went off and the fire brigade came to my house. Can you imagine how embarrassing that is?"

The 43-year-old also revealed one of his wife Jools' favourite dishes that he makes at home, which is surprisingly simple. Speaking as he made pangritata – an Italian-inspired way of turning stale leftover bread into crispy, flavoured breadcrumbs to sprinkle on top of salads or pasta dishes – Jamie said: "This is one of my wife's favourite things isn't that amazing? Like if I say like, 'what do you want for dinner tonight?' She'll say like 'a simple pasta but make sure you do the pangritata.'"

His children, meanwhile, are learning culinary skills from their dad – including how to use a knife safely. "I started to teach my kids how to use knives from the age of four. Of course other parents will do what they need to do, but for me personally, how you walk in a kitchen with a knife, how you wash it, where you put it, what you touch, what you don't touch, and also how do you get agile with a knife?" Jamie said, revealing one of the ways they learn is by making chopped salads assisted by him.

Jamie's dishes, created using foods that are typically wasted in UK households, will be available to order at the Hotpoint Fresh Thinking Café on 10 and 11 October. The dishes are served on a pay-as-you-feel basis with all proceeds going to charity FoodCycle.

