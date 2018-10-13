Jamie Oliver's emotional farewell to beloved family member He said goodbye to his Nanny Hazel earlier this week

Family-man and restaurateur Jamie Oliver shared an emotional goodbye to his Nanny Hazel Oliver after her funeral on Friday. The doting dad-of-five wrote a thoughtful and heartbreaking post to honour his father's mother, saying: "Today my family laid to rest my wonderful Nanny Hazel Oliver. She was the most amazing woman with a personality and welcome for all, she was a grafter but could light up a room with her energy and laughter, she was a great pub landlady, a fine cook, I loved her tasty food which she served in the family pub which my uncle Mark still runs to this very day. The TV chef continued: "My memories of her are so precious and full of love, she always had time for everyone. The church was full today which was an amazing credit to her. I felt very proud of the Olivers today, my Dad, my Uncle Mark and Colin and Auntie Mary and all my brilliant cousins 1st and 2nd. Thank you and love you Nanny."

The amazing throwback photo shared by Jamie

Jamie, who was also devastated at the loss of his beloved Nan Betty Palmer in 2013, shared the message alongside an old black-and-white photo of his Nanny Hazel. The amazing picture shows his Nanny serving customers from behind the bar in the family pub Jamie describes. Fans have been quick to share their sympathy and offer support, with one writing: "Bless your family for celebrating her! She sounds like she was a wonderful influence on you!" while another added: "What a fabulous photo and lovely tribute."

The 43-year-old recently opened up about how he's been going through a hard time, following news that his Jamie's Italian restaurant chain was facing bankruptcy. He told Emma Bunton on her Heart London Breakfast show in September: "It's the only thing I had when I came to London and the fact that I’m going through a hard time, I just don’t want to lose. We’ve got like 1700 staff – I want to keep their jobs, I want to pay their mortgages and look after their families… And I think these things are to test you right?"

