Jamie Oliver has delighted fans by announcing a new project – the release of his second cookbook this year. The celebrity chef shared the news in an Instagram post on Thursday, revealing it was based on his popular TV show, Jamie & Jimmy’s Friday Night Feast.

Sharing a glimpse at the cover and a behind-the-scenes glimpse at filming the TV series, Jamie wrote: "Exciting news guys!! My new Friday Night Feast cookbook is out on the 15th November. It’s what I like to think of the greatest hits of weekend cooking, with some of my absolute favourite recipes from the last six years of the show."

Jamie added: "These recipes really are the full monty, and the wonderful thing they all have in common is that they’re perfect for feasting and special occasions with friends and family. I’m super proud of it and if you fancy taking a look, click the link in my bio to pre-order your copy now. Can’t wait to hear what you think! Big love."

No doubt the book will be a hit with his fans, and ideal for him to prepare feasts for wife Jools and their five children. Jamie has also been teaching his children how to cook, and recently gave his eight-year-old son Buddy a lesson in making fresh pasta.

The proud dad showcased the father-son cooking lesson in a series of Instagram photos on Saturday, showing Buddy trimming the edges of the neat ravioli parcels. "Ravioli time Buddy! Teaching my little boy the joy of making these beauties tonight. I made a filling of slow cooked fennel, with prawns, tuna, capers and fennel herb. Served with a simple fresh tomato sauce, delicious. I try and make fresh pasta every other week, kids find it really fun which is always a good thing," Jamie wrote.

