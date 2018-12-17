Impress your guests with this delicious and easy vegan Christmas dinner recipe This recipe from Philipp at Exceedingly Vegan is a winner for Christmas

Stuck for vegan Christmas dinner recipe ideas? Whether you’re catering for a vegan, vegetarian, or simply fancy a tasty alternative to turkey, you won’t be disappointed with this recipe from Exceedingly Vegan. Skip the processed mains and bland nut roasts and impress your guests with a mock vegan turkey dinner served with stuffing, roast vegetables and cranberry gravy. Better still, it’s gluten-free too, so everyone will be able to enjoy it. Top tip: Prepare a day ahead on Christmas Eve so that the consistency will be more dense and the flavours will develop more.

Serves 4

Ingredients:

Outer vegan turkey roll layer step 1:

400g firm tofu

3-4 tbsp olive oil

Juice of 1/2 lemon

Outer vegan turkey roll layer step 2:

80g chickpea flour

5 tbsp nutritional yeast

1 1/2 tsp celery salt

1 tsp garlic powder

1 tsp onion powder

1 tsp smoked paprika

Cracked black pepper

Vegan stuffing step 3:

50g ground almonds

3 sun-dried tomatoes in oil finely chopped

1 tsp miso paste

1 small tsp rosemary

1/3 tsp smoked paprika

1/3 tsp garlic granules

1/3 tsp celery salt

Pepper to taste

Roast Christmas veggies ingredients step 4:

1 red onion

parsnips

carrots

Brussel sprouts

Salt & pepper to taste

olive oil

Rosemary & thyme to taste (optional)

Vegan cranberry gravy ingredients step 5:

5 tbsp olive oil

1/2 finely chopped onion

1/4 cup flour (gluten-free or normal)

1 3/4 cup water

4 tsp soy sauce (unsweetened)

1/2 tsp garlic powder

Black pepper to taste

3 tsp cranberry jam/jelly

Method:

1: Roughly cube 400g of tofu and add to a food processor together with 3-4 tbsp olive oil and the juice of 1/2 lemon. Process until you get a smooth paste.

2: Transfer the paste to a large bowl and add all other ingredients listed in this step. Mix together well until you get a nice sticky dough-like consistency.

3: For the stuffing, mix together all ingredients listed in this step. The oil from the sun-dried tomatoes will help to turn this into a thick dough. You may add a little bit more olive oil if it's too dry. Roll the stuffing into a sausage like shape. Scoop the outer layer on some baking paper. Flatten out a bit and then place the stuffing into the middle. Roll the outer layer in using the baking paper to create a thick roll (see video). Use the baking paper to place it into the baking tray.

4: Roughly chop up some red onion and add to a large bowl. Peel parsnips and carrots and chop up roughly so you get some nice chunks. Transfer to the bowl as well together with some Brussel sprouts. Season generously with salt and pepper and drizzle some olive oil on the veggies. Mix with your hands until everything is coated evenly. You may also add some fresh rosemary and thyme for extra flavour. Add the veggies to the baking tray alongside the vegan turkey roll. Baste the roll with plenty of olive oil. Put into the preheated oven and bake for 45 min at 180C (360F). Baste with olive oil every 15 minutes.

5: Heat up 4-5 tbsp olive oil in a pan and then add 1/2 very finely chopped onion. Sauté until the onion has softened. Then add 1/4 cup of flour and brown slightly. Add the rest of the ingredients, stir well and heat up until you reach the desired consistency. Take your vegan Christmas dinner out of the oven and cut the vegan turkey roll into slices. Drizzle the cranberry gravy on top and enjoy!

