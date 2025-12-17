Exclusive: Harry Hamlin on Christmas traditions with Lisa Rinna and family plus joining Food Bank For NYC

Harry Hamlin knows that the holidays mean more when you give back. The 74-year old actor spoke with HELLO! about the Christmas traditions he holds close to his heart – from volunteering with his wife, Lisa Rinna, to cooking a decadent meal for his three children.

On Monday, December 8, Harry was named to the Food Bank For NYC's inaugural Ambassador Council, joining Kevin Bacon, Kyra Sedgwick, and Tracy Morgan to tackle an affordability crisis that has left 1.4 million New Yorkers food insecure. "[My involvement] with the Food Bank For New York City really came about through my niece Renee Guilbault," Harry exclusively told HELLO!.

Renee, who is a chef and author, introduced her famous uncle to the Food Bank a couple years ago. "I went and cooked bolognese for about 500 people in Harlem," Harry explained to HELLO!. He was so inspired by the work that he and Renne launched the Open Food Company in 2024, which as Harry told HELLO!, is "the first completely transparent food company in the world." The Open Food Company partnered with the Food Bank for New York City and three other food banks to provide meals to those in need.

Harry's role as an Ambassador to the Food Bank for New York City will help "shine a light on food insecurity and bring more people into our mission of empowering every New Yorker to achieve food security for good," per Leslie Gordon, the President and CEO of the Food Bank.

© Getty Images Lisa, Harry and their children enjoy their holiday traditions

The Ambassadors will engage in initiatives from packing food at Food Bank’s Hunts Point warehouse and distribution center to serving meals at the Community Kitchen and Pantry in Harlem.

"I'm hoping to bring more awareness to the Food Bank for New York City so that more people who are enthused by helping underserved people, under-privileged people, or people who are in a bind right now for one reason or another," Harry continued. "[I know] there are a lot of people that would like to help. So I'm hoping to illuminate that they are doing this extraordinary service."

© Getty Images Harry and Lisa met in 1992, and married five years later

Harry acknowledged that the holiday seasons can be even more difficult for those facing food insecurity. "The holidays is the time for families, the time of getting together, and it's all centered around meals and food, which a lot of people don't have," he told HELLO!. "So I think during the holidays, it's particularly important to shed light on this issue."

The Emmy-nominated actor, along with his wife Lisa and their daughters, Delilah and Amelia, works with the Mission in Los Angeles or Project Angel to help serve meals during the holidays. But, as Harry noted, food insecurity is "a 365 day thing" and that "people need food all the time."

Aside from volunteering at food banks, Harry and his family have a specific family tradition. "On Christmas Eve, we have a tradition that I'm usually tasked with," he explained to HELLO!. "Every year, I cook the same thing, which is Julia Child's beef bourguignon."

© Getty Images Harry's niece, Renee Guilbault, wrote the book "A Taste of Opportunity"

The decadent dish of tender beef simmered in red wine takes at least three hours to make, but Harry noted that he is "not one for cooking bird on Christmas."

How to help food insecure New Yorkers

The Food Bank For New York City harnesses the collective power of its network of food providers and volunteers to support those across the five boroughs. Working with more than 800 soup kitchens, food pantries, and campus partners, the Food Bank For NYC makes 85 million meals a year for food insecure New Yorkers.

© Getty Images for Vanity Fair Harry and Lisa use their platforms for good

As Harry told HELLO!, "It's extraordinary how far [the Food Bank] can make $1 go." You can donate to the Food Bank today.