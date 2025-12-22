The 5 golden rules of Christmas cooking you should steal from a Great British Bake Off pro

It may be the most wonderful time of the year, but cooking Christmas dinner can exacerbate even the coolest of cucumbers as too many people get involved and the kitchen becomes a mess of utensils, veggies and one very large bird.

As one of the most anticipated meals of the year, Christmas dinner brings with it a whole mountain of expectations and, in many cases, a lot of hungry mouths to feed. With different preferences and fussy eaters, it's no wonder the family head chef is embroiled in a haze of stress come lunchtime.

This year, however, we're getting the experts involved to share their tried and tested tips for a stress-free Christmas Day kitchen.

The Great British Bake Off runner-up and professional cook, Crystelle Pereira, is sharing her top tips with HELLO! so you can get through the cooking chaos without breaking a sweat…

1. Prep as much as you can ahead of time

As the saying goes, a failure to prepare is preparing to fail, and nothing rings more true as we enter the Christmas cooking period. The days come hurtling in faster than we expected, and all of a sudden, the fridge is empty, and the house is full of hungry guests.

The biggest hack to avoid a festive meltdown is to make your lists and get organised early. Crystelle told us: "Cooking timelines used to take me ages to plan, especially when balancing different baking temperatures and prep times. Spreading prep over a few days makes hosting smoother and less stressful, and lets you focus on the cooking and the guests.

"So, if you have a spare afternoon ahead of Christmas Eve, why not spend it prepping a couple of dishes - things like slow roasted lamb or tiramisu can actually taste better being made in advance!"

2. Keep a running menu and recipe list

In keeping with the theme of early organisation, sticking to menus and lists is vital when it comes to a stress-free Christmas dinner. Don't deviate from the plan, and all will be merry and bright.

"At Christmas, there’s so much recipe inspiration knocking about, and tied with the pressure to please guests, it can be hard to know what to actually serve on the day," the expert revealed.

Crystelle continued sharing her hacks: "One of my little secrets is keeping a notes page where I jot down recipe ideas whenever they come to me. It gets messy fast, so to help organise my thoughts, I’ll paste everything into ChatGPT to tidy it up and refine the flow. It helps the dishes sit together perfectly and removes last-minute stress."

© Getty Images Get organised in advance to avoid chaos

3. Choose dishes that cater to a variety of dietary requirements

The festive period is a melting pot of family, friends, new faces and old. Over the holidays, you are bound to be catering for a lot of different tastes, some you are more familiar with than others.

It will help you on the day if you are aware of varying requirements ahead of time, so you skip the awkward moments and have a stocked cupboard full of alternatives in case of an emergency.

Crystelle added in the exclusive chat: "One of the trickiest parts of holiday hosting is making sure every guest feels included at the table - whether they’re gluten-free, vegan, or simply don’t like mushrooms!

"Asking about diets ahead of time lets you plan festive swaps, keeping the menu delicious and everyone smiling. Even small touches, like a seasonal alternative or a special side, can make all the difference in creating a joyful, stress-free celebration."

4. Maximise oven and fridge space with clever prep

Once you have decided what you are going to cook and what you need to make your menus happen, the next hurdle is tackling limited storage space in fridges, freezers and cupboards. It may take some forward planning to figure out exactly how to pack it all in and keep it fresh.

The expert suggested: "Think ahead about which dishes can be cooked, chilled, or even frozen before the big day. Pre-batching sides, prepping vegetables, or partially cooking meat can free up oven and fridge space, making the kitchen less chaotic and keeping everything running smoothly."

She continued: "It’s all about smart timing so you can have fun with your guests instead of juggling trays and containers at the last minute."

© Getty Images Set the atmosphere with a festive table setting

5. Design a festive Christmas tablescape to set the mood

Presentation is just as important as taste, especially when it comes to the Christmas dinner table. Set the festive tone and design a cheery scene on your table before laying out the fantastic spread you've been working on all morning long - it'll make all the difference!

Crystelle said: "When I’m planning a supper club or dinner party, I start by imagining the mood I want. For Christmas, that’s a cosy, candlelit atmosphere, dressed in seasonal greenery and accents in rich reds and creams.

"I layer textures with soft linens, polished cutlery, and sparkling glassware, adding little details like napkin rings or a festive centrepiece to make the table feel warm and welcoming."