Princess Anne's traditional Christmas menu is very pared-back

Princess Anne has developed a strong reputation as the 'hardest-working' royal, but even the most devoted people get to take some time off during the festive season – and the 75-year-old is no exception.

However, Christmas is a time to indulge for many, including King Charles and Prince William, who love to tuck into a roast turkey and plenty of stuffing for their special Christmas meal.

Unsurprisingly, the Princess Royal does stick to her typically healthy diet, and though she is expected to return to Sandringham this year, along with the rest of her family, we believe that her Christmas menu would no doubt be more on the minimalist side.

Princess Anne's breakfast

It's all about kicking the metabolism into gear for Princess Anne in the morning, so she reportedly tucks into a healthy snack that some people would find a little bit difficult to stomach.

The sister of King Charles reportedly prefers bananas well after their sell-by date, as per former royal chef Darren McGrady. He previously spoke to TODAY about the Princess Royal's breakfast habits, revealing that she "almost always preferred the bananas almost black – overripe – because they digest easier."

Princess Anne's lunch

On a day-to-day basis, the mother of Zara Tindall and Peter Phillips enjoys a kipper. However, if she does join the family this Christmas, her lunch will look very different.

Darren McGrady spoke to HELLO!, telling us everything about what the royals enjoy for their Christmas lunch, including that the buffet-style meal tends to be more on the "boring" side, with the children and adults eating separately.

He told us: "They didn't do hams or anything, just traditional turkeys," adding that it was typically served with "different stuffings – sage and onion, chestnut – and the traditional sides like roast potatoes, mashed potatoes, parsnips and Brussels sprouts."

Princess Anne's dinner

If there's any room left after the lavish Christmas day buffet, Princess Anne would later take an afternoon tea as a third meal at Sandringham, as per her brother's daily tradition, or the cheese board that Darren has called "even more elaborate" than their lunch. He revealed that afternoon tea "always included a chocolate Yule log, a Christmas cake made by the chefs in the kitchen and a selection of chocolatey pastries".

One royal favourite that used to be on the menu, foie gras, was removed in 2022 by the King, due to his concern for animal welfare. The food has become especially controversial as its production often involves force-feeding ducks in a way that many deem cruel.

As for her own menu, she likely keeps it a little more conservative and low-key, closer to her typical daily diet. According to the Daily Mail, she reportedly serves her dinner guests pork pies, or "anything by Fray Bentos," a supermarket brand that sells tinned meat and pies that start at £3.70.

When she was guest-editing a special edition of Country Life magazine in July 2020, to mark her 70th birthday, the Princess Royal also revealed that she enjoys a devilled pheasant.