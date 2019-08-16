Vegan? You've got to try these peanut butter and banana cupcakes A bangin' botanical bake!

Cupcakes are known for their aesthetically pleasing and deliciously tasty reputation - and these vegan peanut butter and banana cupcakes are NO exception. The plant-based delights are dairy-free and *kind of* guilt-free - they're still cupcakes after all! - as they are completely vegan. A must-have for any occasion! Fancy making them? Why not gather your fellow tea drinkers and cake munchers and sign-up to host your own Coffee Morning in support of Macmillan's Cancer Support!

Preparation time: 15 minutes, Cooking time: 18-20 minutes, Serves: 12

INGREDIENTS:

For the cakes

240g Self-raising flour

140g Caster sugar

1 tsp Bicarbonate soda

1⁄2 tsp salt

2 Bananas, ripe

1 tsp Vanilla extract

2-3 tbsp Almond milk (or whichever dairy-free milk you prefer)60ml Vegetable oil

For the icing

80g Vegan margarine

200g Icing sugar

25ml Vegan milk (we used almond milk)

6 tbsp Smooth peanut butter

Salted peanuts, toasted & crushed to garnish

Dark chocolate, grated

INSTRUCTIONS:

Heat oven to 180C/165C fan and line your muffin tins. In a bowl, combine the flour, sugar, 1⁄2 tsp salt and bicarbonate of soda. In a second bowl roughly mash the bananas and with the oil and vanilla extract. Pour the wet ingredients into the dry and mix with a spoon until just combined (don’t overmix or your cupcakes will be heavy). Add dairy-free milk as required to achieve a soft dropping consistency. Spoon the mixture into the cases and bake for 18-20 mins. Allow to cool. For the icing, beat the ingredients together until you have a smooth icing. Pipe onto the cooled cupcakes and garnish with crushed peanuts and grated chocolate

Macmillan's Coffee Morning takes place on Friday 27 September and we need your help to support the growing number of people living with cancer across the UK. Sign up at