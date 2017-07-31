This might be the best recipe for chocolate chip brownies Cook up a sweet treat with these delicious chocolate brownies

Enjoy a delicious sweet treat with this recipe for chocolate chip brownies by Konditor & Cook. "This recipe is not for the fainthearted. It's rich and buttery and oozes with two types of chocolate," the legendary cake bakers says. "I remember when I first came to the UK, in the early 1980s, and baked at Justin de Blank’s in Walton Street, London, the chocolate walnut brownies were made in a deep tray and had a cakey texture – nothing like modern brownies. Chocolate and nuts are a winning combination but today’s brownies should be rich and slightly gooey, with a very chocolatey depth of flavour.

"Our recipe contains more than 25 per cent chocolate, and the fact that we bake the equivalent of 3,000 chocolate bars every week should suffice as proof that this recipe is a hit. Timing is crucial to the success of a brownie: a few minutes too long in the oven will make them rise and give them a spongy texture. It’s worth remembering that they continue to cook for a little while after being removed from the oven. Catch them earlier rather than late! With a bit of practice, you will be able to create freshly baked brownies in less than 30 minutes. They are best eaten fresh, and delicious served with ice cream or a dollop of thick double cream."

Recipe for Konditor & Cook's chocolate chip brownies

Serves 8 large, 16 medium or 32 cocktail-sized brownies

INGREDIENTS

Ingredients you need for Konditor & Cook's chocolate chip brownies

3 medium eggs

275g caster sugar

175g salted butter

200g dark chocolate (54–60 per cent cocoa solids), chopped into small pieces

100g dark chocolate (70 per cent cocoa solids), chopped into coffee-bean-sized pieces

175g plain flour

METHOD:

How to make Konditor & Cook's chocolate chip brownies

Step 1: Heat the oven to 180°C/Gas Mark 4. Line a 20cm x 34cm baking tray with baking parchment.

Step 2: Break the eggs into a mixing bowl, add the sugar and give a few whisks with a hand whisk or electric beater, then set aside. This helps the sugar start to dissolve.

Step 3: Put the butter in a pan and leave over a medium heat until it has completely melted and small bubbles are just beginning to rise to the surface; be careful not to let it boil. Turn off the heat, then add all the 54–60 per cent chocolate and a third of the 70 per cent chocolate. Stir until melted.

Step 4: Whisk the eggs a little more until they start to get paler, then whisk in the chocolate mix to make a smooth paste. Sift in the flour and stir gently with a spatula until completely combined.

Step 5: Stir in the remaining pieces of chocolate.

Step 6: Pour the mixture into the lined tray and level with a spatula or palette knife. Bake for 18–20 minutes, until the brownies have reached the stage where the edges are starting to rise and crack slightly and the centre is soft to the touch but not liquid. Remember they do cook even after they come out of the oven.

Step 7: Remove from the oven and leave to cool in the tray.

Step 8: Cut into 8 large squares, 16 medium triangles or fingers, or 32 mini brownies. They should have a soft centre and fudgy appearance when cooled. If they are too spongy, reduce the baking time by a minute or two on your next attempt.

