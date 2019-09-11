Ready for soup season? This butternut squash and coconut soup recipe is the perfect way to ease into fall

Some may be in denial and some may be all for it but either way there is no denying that soup season is fast approaching. So to prepare yourself for the upcoming soup infiltration, Ben Whale, the brains behind The Body Camp Ibiza and book The Body Camp Food Bible, shares his delightful butternut squash and coconut soup recipe exclusively with HELLO! This transitional recipe has the coconut taste of summer and the winter flavour of butternut squash. With a whole host of healthy ingredients packed in this hearty soup, you’ll nail your health kick, this evenings dinner and even tomorrows lunch all in one go!

BUTTERNUT SQUASH & COCONUT SOUP

Serves 4

INGREDIENTS

• Drizzle of coconut oil

• 1 white onion, peeled and roughly chopped

• 3 cloves garlic, peeled and chopped roughly

• 2.5cm/1in piece of root ginger, peeled and chopped roughly

• Pinch of salt

• 1 tsp ground turmeric

• 1 butternut squash, peeled, deseeded and roughly chopped

• 1 tbsp tamari

• 1 x 400ml coconut milk, plus a little to serve

• 1 ltr/1 3/4pt vegetable stock

• 4 heaped tbsp nutritional yeast

• Dried chilli flakes and sliced fresh chilli, to serve

INSTRUCTIONS:

1. Put a drizzle of coconut oil into a saucepan. Add the onion, garlic and ginger over a medium heat with a pinch of salt until they start to soften, then add the turmeric and cook for a further 30 seconds.

2. Then add the rest of the ingredients apart from the nutritional yeast and simmer over a medium to low heat until the squash is tender.3. Now add the nutritional yeast and, using a hand blender, whizz until smooth. Have a taste and adjust the seasoning if needed. Ready to eat or chill and keep

for later. Serve with a drizzle of coconut milk and a sprinkling of fresh and dried chilli.