Nando’s trials a new Lunch Time menu - and it costs just £5.95 Plus, Nando's introduces a new PERi-PERi Rice Bowl to the menu…

Celebrities love it, royals love it, and now your local Nando's might get even more busy with the launch of a special lunchtime menu being trialled across select some of the brand's UK restaurants. Available Monday to Thursday, until 3pm, Nando's is trialling a new Lunch Time menu that's a lot cheaper than the main menu and many variations include fewer than 600 calories. Costing just £5.95, this could be a runaway success with Nando's fans.

Launching 10 September until 2 December, and only in selected stores (we'll list the ones below), there's also going to be a new addition to the menu - the PERi-PERi Rice Bowl - yum! Available exclusively as part of the new cost-effective Lunch Time menu, this delight is filled with chicken fillet pieces, spicy rice, chargrilled peppers, spinach and lightly dressed corn, topped with a touch of PERi-PERi heat.

The customisable Lunch Time menu will feature fan favourites, and additional veggie options, including 1/4 Chicken and 1 side, 3 Wings and 1 side, Caesar Salad and Veggie Cataplana - all priced at £5.95.

This new menu is also available for takeaway and delivery, so busy workers and students can bring the Nando’s experience to their desks, when stretched for time.

Participating restaurants include: