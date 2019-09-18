Fans go wild as Jamie Oliver cuddles up to Mary Berry in sweet selfie The celebrity chef and the former Great British Bake Off judge make quite the pair!

Popular celebrity chefs Jamie Oliver and Mary Berry were reunited earlier this week – and it all proved a bit too much for their fans. The king of home cooking and the queen of baking cuddled up for a sweet selfie that Jamie shared on his Instagram and captioned: "This picture says it all happiness!!" In the snap, the father-of-five grinned from ear to ear, while national treasure Mary radiated warmth.

"Wow!!!! Two of my favourite cooks together," one follower replied, while another wrote: "I adore these two chefs! They are so fabulous and creative!" "Mind blown!!!" was another comment, as was, "That must have been like meeting the Queen."

Jamie cuddled up to Mary in a sweet selfie

Mary teamed up with Jamie and fellow chef Jimmy Doherty for their show, Jamie & Jimmy's Friday Night Feast. Alongside another photo of the trio, The Naked Chef star wrote: "She's simply the best woop woop Mary was a joy." Jamie also took fans behind the scenes as they filmed at Southend-on-Sea, sharing another snap with the Baking Bible author and writing: "I actually love her."

MORE: When royals invite us inside their palatial homes - see photos

It's clear that Mary and Jamie have the greatest respect for each other. In the past, the pair have given interviews where they have sung each other's praises. Speaking to Good Housekeeping, Jamie said of cooking: "Mary has always done it very naturally. Our job essentially is to be a Tom Tom or sat nav of a recipe. You want people to get there in the safest way and with guaranteed pleasure." Mary replied: "Jamie makes it fun for the young. You stayed being yourself."

The former GBBO judge was a guest on Jamie & Jimmy's Friday Night Feast

Jamie also credited his wife Jools and his happy home life for his successful career, saying: "If you have got a good family life, it makes all the difference. Jools and I have been together for nearly 20 years. I don't want people to think it’s this heavenly, perfect thing. Of course we fight. But the truth is, we are really happy. I love her to bits.

MORE: Kate Garraway welcomes new baby into the family

"She is amazing and the best mum in the world. She is so healthy. She is fit, she has willpower and never drinks any alcohol. I have tried to get her drunk so many times!"

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.