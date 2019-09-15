Jamie Oliver's wife Jools shares adorable birthday tribute to son Buddy - see photo So fluffy!

Jools Oliver shared the cutest photo of her and celebrity chef Jamie's oldest son Buddy to Instagram on Sunday. The picture, which she posted in honour of Buddy's ninth birthday, showed the little boy lying on the ground with his feet on an inflatable dinghy. A duckling stood on his chest, and he looked up adoringly at it, while two more ducklings stood on what looked like a homemade cardboard ramp between the dinghy and the ground.

The parents share five children together

The mum-of-five captioned the picture: "This capture just about sums you up little Buds… now you are 9 our little gentle soul xxx." It's hard to imagine what could be more fun than hanging out with three ducklings, as Jools' followers agreed. One commented: "It could not get any better, a wonderful picture of Buddy, adorable," while others wrote: "9?! How did that happen?? Such a darling. Happy Birthday Buddy," "Oh happy birthday little Buddy. Hope your day was full of lots of laughs and cuddles," and "Chilling with ducklings would be my heaven too." Jamie's long-time friend, farmer Jimmy Doherty, with whom he co-presented Jimmys Friday night Feast, commented: "Great pic!! Happy birthday Buddy."

Jamie and Jools married in 2000, a year after Jamie shot to fame with his first TV show, The Naked Chef, which launched his career in television and food. The couple now share three daughters: Poppy, 17, Daisy, 16, and ten-year-old Petal, as well as birthday boy Buddy and his younger brother River, who recently turned three.

The family seems to have had a fun and relaxing summer together, spending a lot of time in Cornwall, where they enjoyed picnics and time on the beach and River experienced his first surfing lesson. If Sunday's photo is any indication, that fun looks set to continue into the school year, and beyond.

