GMB star Kate Garraway welcomes adorable new baby into the family The Good Morning Britain star is now a "grand cousin"

Celebrations are in order for Kate Garraway, who is now a "grand cousin"! The Good Morning Britain presenter delighted fans as she announced that her cousin has become a mum to a little girl, Eleanor. Kate welcomed the new tot into the family by posting the sweetest photo collage on Instagram, which showed her cradling baby Eleanor to her chest.

The TV star wrote: "Feels like only yesterday I held her mum, my cousin (seen with very deserving halo on the left!) in my arms. But that was thirty years ago. So wonderful to be a #grand' cousin - YES that IS a thing! Welcome to the family gorgeous baby Eleanor - and huge congratulations Susannah and Alex."

Kate welcomed baby Eleanor to the family

Kate, 52, and her husband Derek Draper are the proud parents to two children of their own, Darcey and Billy. The couple celebrated their wedding anniversary last week, with Kate being spoilt by her husband. Sharing a photo of a bouquet of flowers, a gift and an envelope that read "To my beloved Kate", the presenter wrote: "Husband come up trumps again - just when I thought he had forgotten our anniversary - came home to this. Bless him. Although in his message inside the card he reminds me that 15 years ago marrying him was the best decision I ever made!"

MORE: When royals invite us inside their palatial homes - see photos

The star shares two children with husband Derek Draper

Earlier this summer, the Smooth Radio presenter opened up about her hectic routine, which sees her wake up at 2am. Kate admitted it suited her life as a working mum, telling HELLO!: "When they were babies I could give them the middle-of-the-night feed then go off to work. My husband Derek [Draper] would probably have to do one more, and then I would get home and give them the next feed."

MORE: Robbie Williams enjoys pool party with children Teddy and Charlie

She added: "Now they are at school I can pick them up most of the time. And an awful lot of my working day is done while they are asleep or at school, so I'm really lucky. It does mean that I'm spending a lot of time staggering around, though."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.