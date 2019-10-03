PSA: The Galaxy Truffles are coming back in time for Christmas Running to Tesco like...

Move over Twix, Galaxy Truffles are coming back for their crown! After Galaxy Truffles were removed from Celebration boxes and replaced with bite-sized Twix's back in 2011, the cult favourite has been mourned by all Celebrations fans far and wide. But no fear chocolate lovers, this year all our Christmas wishes have been answered as Galaxy has brought the luxury chocolate back - but this time they're going solo!

After a brief release earlier this year, the Galaxy Truffles are FINALLY back in the supermarket aisles ready for the festive rush, no doubt thanks to the determined demands of fans across the UK who petitioned for their return. Taking prime place in their own bespoke giftable box (lol, as if you're going to give these away!), the truffles can be currently found in your nearest Tesco on offer for £3.99. What are you waiting for - run, don't walk! If you search even more, you might even find the 329g box for £7.49. If you do, grab us a box will you?

Fans are proving to be obsessed with the new chocolate delights. @beautbluebird took to Twitter to rave about the new truffles saying: "Sat and ate a whole box of these new Galaxy Truffles last night and they were absolutely melt-in-your-mouth delicious," and another fan - @thesundaygirluk - wrote: "Stop what you are doing right now because Galaxy Truffles are back! Someone hold me."

Sorry but I haven't bought any since they got rid of the galaxy truffles, they were the best imo — EmmaCRB (@EmmaCRB) September 26, 2019

Some fans have complained that they don't taste as good as they did when they were in the Celebrations box. One disgruntled fan - @staceydye99 took to Twitter, saying: "Bought the Galaxy truffles never been so disappointed in my life! They are not the same as before." And @cassie_inside wrote: "Can't decide if these galaxy truffles are as good as the ones they used to do years ago or not."

We haven't decided what our stance is on this issue... we might have to have another one to find out. Oh, and another. And another...