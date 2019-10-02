Fortnum & Mason has created an amazing £1,500 chocolate hamper and WOW! Could someone get us this for Christmas, please?

Breaking chocolate news! Iconic British retailer Fortnum & Mason has created the most incredible looking chocolate hamper worth a massive £1,500 to mark the launch of its new confectionary department *immediately makes note to visit this. The luxury London food store has packed the limited-edition golden wicker basket full of every chocolate product they sell. Just imagine. It's all for a fabulous cause too – the store is donating one hamper to Great Ormond Street Hospital Charity to raise money through an auction at the 20th Anniversary Christmas Concert. Those wanting to bid can do so at the event on 10th December.

So what's inside? The hamper contains products such as Marc de Champagne Truffles, Ruby Chocolate and the brand new Chocolate Caramels, Pralines & Ganache loose chocolates. You'll also find a few old favourites in there such as Baked Bean Truffle and Welsh Rarebit. If we had this hamper, we wouldn't leave the house for a year.

MORE: The best afternoon tea venues in London

If you have the cash to buy one of these amazing choccie hampers outright, then hurry! Fortnum & Mason has put a further four hampers aside, on a first-come-first-served basis. You can get your hands on one by contacting the store's customer services on +44 (O) 20 7734 8040 or by emailing customer.services@fortnumandmason.co.uk.

MORE: Bake along with the Great British Bake Off's Dessert Week with this layered berry meringue cake recipe

Fortnum & Mason was founded back in 1707 by two chaps named William Fortnum and Hugh Mason. William worked for Queen Anne's household and he had a side-line selling spare palace candlewax, eventually making him enough money to leave royal service and start the now-famous London store with his landlord Hugh. The F&M hamper first started life as travellers' baskets and picnics for hunters, quickly becoming the store's most famed product.

Now we all want one. Particularly this giant chocolate one.