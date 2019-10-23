You NEED to make green pumpkin seed dressing this Halloween! The perfect low-calorie delight The perfect way to use a leftover pumpkin!

It's that time of year again, pumpkin is back in season and we are all scheduled to have a couple dozen leftover in the near future. So what to do with them? Well, we have got you the PERFECT recipe from skincare and welling being expert Liz Earle who has shared with us her grilled pumpkin recipe with a green pumpkin seed dressing - trust us you going to be thankful for those leftover pumpkins this year!

GRILLED PUMPKIN WITH A GREEN PUMPKIN SEED DRESSING

Serves 4-8 as a side, Preparation time 15 minutes, Cooking time 10 minutes

INGREDIENTS

• 8 slices of pumpkin or squash, about 5mm-1cm/1/4-1/2in thick

• 1 tbsp olive oil

• Salt and freshly ground black pepper

For the dressing

• 100g/4oz pumpkin seeds

• 2 cloves garlic, crushed

• 2 green tomatoes (or tomatillos), chopped

• 2 Cos lettuce leaves, chopped

• 1 tbsp fresh coriander, chopped

• 1 tbsp fresh mint, chopped

• 2 tbsp rapeseed oil

• 2 green chillies, roughly chopped

INSTRUCTIONS

Step 1.

Toss the pumpkin slices in the olive oil and season well. Set aside.

Step 2.

Toast the pumpkin seeds in a dry frying pan over a medium heat for 5 minutes until they start to pop. Remove from the heat, leave to cool and then place in a blender with the rest of the dressing ingredients. Blitz together, adding a little water until the mixture is easy to pour. Season well.

Step 3.

Preheat the grill to hot.

Step 4.

Cook the pumpkin slices under the preheated grill. They can also be cooked on a griddle plate for a few minutes either side until tender.

Step 5.

To serve, arrange the grilled pumpkin slices on serving plates and drizzle with the dressing.

This recipe is by Liz Earle for British Food Fortnight. For more recipes visit Liz Earle’s quarterly print and digital magazine lizearlewellbeing.com For more information on British Food Fortnight and how you can get involved, visit lovebritishfood.co.uk